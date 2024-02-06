Breaks of sunshine and mild temps on tap this week

It can be difficult to remember what is typical this time of the year when we have been so mild. The coldest temperature so far in Boston took place in mid-January when it reached 14 degrees. If that low temperature milestone held through March, it would be the “highest minimum” temperature for any winter on record.

There could be a few ocean effect snow showers over Cape Cod Tuesday with little to no accumulation expected.

The temperature at sunrise was 29 degrees in Boston on Tuesday, way above average for this time of year. Temperatures in the afternoon will stay in the 30s, along with more cloud cover than we have seen over the past few days. The dry pattern, other than some snow showers across Cape Cod, will last through the weekend and continue the warming trend.

Advertisement

The coldest temperature this winter so far is 14 degrees, Notice the number of years this century where the lowest temperature is above 5 degrees for the entire winter. NOAA

This is not to say that we can’t have much colder weather for the second half of February and I do think the pattern is going to change quite dramatically, but for now it’s very mild.

After a mostly cloudy day Tuesday, Wednesday we’ll see developing breaks of sunshine as readings get near 40 degrees, setting us up for a mostly sunny day on Thursday with temperatures in the 40s. This is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. The average temperature is in the mid-30s during the first week of February.

We have been as warm as 57 degrees back in 1909 and it’s been as cold as 5 degrees as recently as 2015. This week is, of course, also the anniversary of the Blizzard of ‘78. The storm was split between two days with 8 inches of snow falling on the first day and there was another 19 inches on the following day.

This weekend, after a warm front passes, temperatures will reach into the 40s over Cape Cod and the Islands and get into the 50s for the rest of us. This will feel like a taste of spring, but it’s a false one. We are not going to go through the rest of the month and all of March without at least some cold and snow.

Advertisement

Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s across much of southern New England on Saturday this weekend. Tropical Tidbits

Early next week colder air is going to start to infiltrate the region and there’s likely going to be a coastal storm to watch. Whether or not this ends up being a rain or snowstorm or even just moves out to sea are all possibilities, but it’s the next system we have to keep an eye on.

A coastal storm may bring rain and/or snow to the area early next week and will need to be watched in the coming days. Tropical Tidbits



