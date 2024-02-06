Boston police ask public to help identify suspects in two convenience store robberies

Detectives are looking into whether the alleged robberies in Brighton and Roxbury are related, police said in a statement.

Police are asking for the community’s assistance to identify suspects linked to two convenience store robberies that occurred about an hour apart on Tuesday, according to Boston police.

Boston Police are asking the community for help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery incident on Tuesday at 7 Eleven located at 584 Washington St.

At approximately 11:46 a.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 7-Eleven at 584 Washington St in Brighton.

The armed suspect was described as a man wearing a dirty black jacket, dirty black pants, black boots, a black mask, and blue gloves, according to police.

Approximately an hour later at 12:49 p.m., police were called to another convenience store at 517 Warren St. in Roxbury for an armed robbery. Police did not identify the store, but an online business directory for Grove Hall lists the address of the Paradise Market.

The suspect allegedly robbed a customer of cash inside the store before robbing an unknown amount of money from the store’s cash register.

The suspect was described as a man wearing dark grey pants, black boots, a dark-colored jacket with a white marking on the left breast area, light blue latex gloves, and a mask. The suspect was also carrying a black firearm.

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at 517 Warren Street in Roxbury. Boston Police Department

Police ask anyone with information regarding the two robberies to anonymously contact CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463) to help with the investigation.

