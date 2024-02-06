Brookline police detective arrested at Disney World for allegedly assaulting security workers during altercation

Detective Duane A. Danforth, 38, of Wilmington, was arrested around 9:25 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Disney’s Epcot theme park in Bay Lake, Fla., according to an arrest affidavit.

A Brookline police detective has been placed on paid leave after he allegedly assaulted two security workers and a sheriff’s deputy at Walt Disney World in Florida, according to authorities and legal filings.

Danforth didn’t immediately return voice and email messages seeking comment Tuesday. It wasn’t clear if he had retained counsel who could speak on his behalf.

Police in Brookline said Danforth “will remain on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.”

According to the affidavit, Jeffrey Alves Barnett told Orange County sheriff’s deputies he was working a private event at Epcot’s United Kingdom Lochside terrace location when Danforth tried to enter the area. Barnett told Danforth he had to “go around,” but Danforth soon returned and started removing the ropes, according to the affidavit.

When Barnett again told Danforth he had to go around, the detective allegedly replied by twice threatening, “I’m going to [expletive] kill you,” the filing said.

“Barnett stated that the subject removed the ropes and pushed him aside,” the affidavit continued.

Andrew William Blackport told deputies he was also working the private event and saw Danforth’s alleged outburst.

“Andrew stated that he heard the guest yell, ‘I will [expletive] kill you!’ multiple times,” the affidavit said. “Andrew described the guest as a bearded man, approximately 5′10″ tall, wearing a hat, a blue sweater, a white shirt, and jeans. Andrew advised that the guest had a crazy look in his eyes and appeared intoxicated. The guest had a young girl in his left arm.”

Blackport told deputies that Danforth allegedly shoved Barnett and then shoved him as well, according to the affidavit. Danforth also allegedly shoved Deputy Sheriff Dagoberto Almeida at the scene.

Almeida said security personnel informed him that “an intoxicated white male with a low-cut haircut” had gotten “involved in a physical altercation” with staffers, according to the affidavit.

“As I attempted to make contact with Duane, I asked him to do me a favor, and that is when Duane intentionally struck me by pushing me away with his hands,” Almeida said, according to the affidavit. “I immediately regained my balance and I attempted to secure Duane. During that effort, I redirected Duane to the floor to try to secure him.”

The detective continued to resist, according to Almeida.

“While Duane was on the floor, he attempted to resist and tense up as we tried to maintain control and secure him with my handcuffs,” he added.

Danforth was released on bond with orders to have no contact with the alleged victims, stay away from Epcot, not possess weapons, and surrender any firearms, legal filings show.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.