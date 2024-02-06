Brown University launches website, outlines ‘concrete steps’ to address bias, harassment, discrimination amid violence in Middle East

The announcement comes as Brown, like many other universities across the country, has seen a rise in reports of antisemitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian and anti-Israeli harassment and discrimination on campus since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Brown University has launched a new website and identified “concrete steps” to enhance its anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies amid ongoing tensions resulting from violence in the Middle East, Brown President Christina Paxson announced on Monday

“All of which is unacceptable and antithetical to our values,” Paxson said Monday in a letter addressed to the Brown community.

The letter from Paxson also came on the same day a rally took place on campus supporting 19 students who are participating in a hunger strike in advance of Brown Corporation’s, the university’s governing body, meeting on Feb. 8 and 9. The protesters want Brown to “promote an immediate ceasefire and a lasting peace by divesting its endowment from companies that enable and profit” from the conflict in Gaza “and the broader Israeli occupation,” according to a social media post from Brown Divest Coalition and Jews for Ceasefire Now.

Brown University’s new website, titled “Strengthening Our Community Amid Conflict,” outlines resources for students and faculty, including programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing Title VI procedures as well as the community’s understanding of the federal law.

Title VI prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities that receive federal funding.

Brown is enhancing its Title VI response after a fall 2023 review of the university’s policies, organizational structures, and reporting processes. Enhancements include improved and consolidated incident forms for reporting bias, harassment, and discrimination, according to Paxson.

“This enhancement means that Brown community members will not need to determine how to categorize an incident prior to reporting. Rather, staff will review reports, and the appropriate unit will follow up with the reporting individual,” Paxson said in another letter sent to the community on Jan. 31.

Additionally, Brown launched a new office that will handle reports of bias, discrimination, and harassment. Titled the Office of Equity Compliance and Reporting in the Division of Campus Life, the office addresses reports related to discrimination and harassment, effective Feb. 1. Incident reports were previously managed by the Office of Institutional Equity and Division.

“This restructuring more closely connects the offices that manage incident reports with those that investigate those incidents and provide support for students,” Paxson said in the Jan. 31 letter.

A new series of actions related to Title VI is also being developed this spring, and “will further strengthen the University’s policies, systems, and operations to maintain a strong educational, working, and living environment free of harassment and discrimination,” according to Brown’s newly launched website.

Some of those initiatives for the spring include developing training on nondiscrimination and harassment principles, including harassment based on shared ancestry.

Paxson also announced Monday that Brown would be augmenting its campus climate surveys through short surveys and focus groups that collect information on the experiences of Jewish, Muslim, Israeli, Palestinian, and Arab students.

Paxon’s letter said the university would also “develop education and training on nondiscrimination and harassment principles, and would clarify guidance about appropriate responses to protected speech that some may find offensive.”

The university plans to offer workshops and lectures to “build mutual understanding.”

“As the events in the Middle East bring to the forefront deeply held and often conflicting views, events, training, and other programming will emphasize the importance of productive dialogue, mutual understanding, and respect,” Paxson said.

The website lists several upcoming workshops the Brown community can sign up for. A discussion of “Combatting Antisemitism” is slated for Feb. 12-13, and another session on “Combating Islamophobia and anti-Arab Discrimination” is set to take place March 4-6.

The university also has lectures and seminars planned for the spring semester that discuss academic freedom during times of intense conflict. Paxson encouraged the community to attend Brown’s next Community Council meeting on Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. The topic will be “Promoting Community-Building and Civil Discourse,” Paxson said.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.