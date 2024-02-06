Danvers man who allegedly shot woman, fired at police, faced domestic violence charges last year, records say

The woman, whose relationship to Hurley was not disclosed under the state’s domestic violence law, was taken to Beverly Hospital and later flown to an unidentified Boston hospital. Her medical status was not immediately available Tuesday morning.

Joseph M. Hurley, 62, allegedly shot a woman multiple times around noon on Monday while inside his home at 98 Newbury St. and then fired “several rounds” at responding police officers, according to authorities. He then barricaded himself inside the home for the next two hours before surrendering to SWAT officers from State and local police, officials said.

The Danvers man who allegedly shot a woman and then barricaded himself in his home on Monday was prosecuted last year for domestic violence, but the charges were dropped when the victim declined to press charges, records show.

The standoff took place in a mobile home park abutting Route 1 south, leading to the closure of the southbound lanes for about two hours, officials said. The highway reopened shortly after 2:16 p.m. Monday, officials said.

Hurley is now facing multiple charges: armed assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office.

Hurley was taken to an unidentified hospital after he surrendered. According to Tucker’s office, Hurley is expected to appear in Salem District Court Tuesday.

Last April, Hurley was arrested on charges of domestic assault and battery, Salem District Court records show. The charges were dismissed last May when the victim declined to participate in the case, records show.

Victims of domestic violence may have complex reasons for staying with an alleged abuser, according to the National Council on Domestic Violence. They may fear increased violence if they attempt to leave the home or lack the financial resources to escape. They may worry that abusers will follow through on threats to children.

During the standoff, State Police, officers from several area departments, and the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council responded to the scene. Many troopers were seen in tactical gear with long guns.

In the aftermath of the incident, a white trailer was heavily damaged, with a large window at one end smashed. A smaller window had a couple of holes that appeared to have been caused by projectiles. The white trailer and a teal-colored trailer next to it were cordoned off with yellow police tape.

Ken Salvato, a resident of the trailer park since 2017, on Monday said he heard the dogs in Hurley’s house barking “like crazy” about 1:30 p.m., and then he heard two bangs.

State troopers and drones converged on the area as police tried to get Hurley out of the home, Salvato said.

Salvato saw Hurley leave his house and said “they strapped him up in a straightjacket” because “he was flailing his hands.” Salvato said he’s known Hurley since he moved into the trailer park, and that Hurley had lived there since the late 1990s.

He said Hurley told him “he would get depressed.”

“I knew he was off his meds because I was the one who took him,” Salvato said Monday, explaining that for a while he had driven Hurley to medical appointments each week. “I knew something was going to happen, it was just a matter of time, but I didn’t know any shots would be fired. I didn’t even know he had a handgun, to be honest.”

Vincent DiStasio, 40, was getting the mail for his mother a couple doors down from the trailer when the police arrived.

“They kept banging on the door to get him to come out,” DiStasio said.

DiStasio said Hurley and the victim have had problems before.

“They’ve had relationship issues in the past, I don’t what led to it this time,” he said. “It’s a very sad situation.”

This is a developing story.













