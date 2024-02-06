Nursing assistant at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home charged with stealing wedding band of deceased veteran

A certified nursing assistant at the Holyoke Soldier’s Home has been charged with stealing a wedding band from a veteran who died at the facility and pawning it for $85, according to Massachusetts State Police and court records.
Antonio Bell, 53, of Springfield, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of larceny and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property, in Holyoke District Court on Monday, records show.
The investigation began when Kenneth Allen’s daughter wanted to pick up her father’s wedding band after he died on Jan. 11 but the ring could not be located, according to court documents.
Trooper Jonah Vaclavicek tracked down the 14K-gold wedding band to a pawn shop in Springfield where records showed Bell had sold it for $85, State Police said.
Bell was one of four staffers at the nursing home who helped prep and clean Allen’s body for transportation to the morgue, records show. Bell, had worked at the home for 25 years and had worked closely with Allen for the last three years. He was arrested Saturday.
“Trooper Vaclavicek’s investigation led him to determine that the wedding band had a monetary value of up to $2,000, and, more importantly, an emotional and sentimental value beyond numerical qualification,” Massachusetts State Police said in a statement issued Tuesday.
Vaclavicek was able to retrieve the wedding band, which was engraved on the inside with “MB-KA 6 23 53″ and return it to Allen’s family.
