Nursing assistant at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home charged with stealing wedding band of deceased veteran

A certified nursing assistant at the Holyoke Soldier’s Home has been charged with stealing a wedding band from a veteran who died at the facility and pawning it for $85, according to Massachusetts State Police and court records.

Antonio Bell, 53, of Springfield, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of larceny and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property, in Holyoke District Court on Monday, records show.

The investigation began when Kenneth Allen’s daughter wanted to pick up her father’s wedding band after he died on Jan. 11 but the ring could not be located, according to court documents.