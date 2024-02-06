A divide among Democrats on New Hampshire’s border

“Well, I was pleased that the numbers were as low as they were, but obviously they are increasing,” Senator Jeanne Shaheen told WMUR. She said she is working to get more federal resources at the northern border.

State Democratic lawmakers have said the North Country doesn’t need more patrols , but members of New Hampshire’s Democratic congressional delegation disagreed, after new data obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire found there had been just 21 encounters or apprehensions during a 15-month period from October 2022 through December 2023.

CONCORD, N.H. — There’s a divide among New Hampshire Democrats when it comes to the state’s Northern border .

And Senator Maggie Hassan also called for more personnel and technology at New Hampshire’s northern border, in an interview on WMUR.

“We know that as we strengthen the security on the southern border and take steps to make it more difficult for people to qualify to stay here, process deportations much more quickly, and strengthen our capacity to keep people in detention if we need to, that we will see transnational criminal organizations beginning to assess other borders, including our northern border,” she said.

That came as Governor Chris Sununu traveled to the southern border last weekend, appearing with 12 other Republican governors to highlight border security.

At the state level, it’s Republicans who have tried to bolster border security. They created a new $1.4 million Northern Border Alliance that promised to add 10,000 patrol hours at New Hampshire’s northern border over a year and a half.

But some Democratic state lawmakers have criticized that approach.

“NH Republicans preyed on the public’s fears to manufacture an ‘immigration crisis’ at the Northern border,” said House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm, noting the importance of following the data and praising bills to lapse funding for the Northern Border Alliance (House Bill 1054) and require reporting on who was stopped as a result of the program (House Bill 1528) sponsored by representative Alissandra Murray, a Manchester Democrat.

And Murray didn’t hold back when criticizing Hassan on social media. “Extremely disappointing to see Democrats use right-wing talking points – demonizing people who are, more often than not, legally seeking asylum,” she said about Hassan.

She was also critical of how the Biden administration has handled immigration, continuing policies first implemented under former president Donald Trump. “Detention and deportation are not solutions but processing asylum cases in a timely manner and establishing better pathways to citizenship are,” she said.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.