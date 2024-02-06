Former FedEx driver sentenced to six days in prison for selling guns stolen from packages

A former FedEx driver was sentenced to six days in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, for stealing and selling firearms from packages he was responsible for delivering, according to a statement from acting Massachusetts US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office.

Frank P. O’Toole, 40, of Middleborough was also sentenced Friday to 250 hours of community service, prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday.

Between October 2021 and June 2022, O’Toole stole three packages containing two rifles and a shotgun. The packages were sent from out-of-state and meant for a Federal Firearms Licensee, according to the statement.