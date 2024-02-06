Three people face arraignment in high-end brothel network that allegedly operated in Greater Boston area

“The principal purpose of the Prostitution Conspiracy was to earn money from the prostitution of commercial sex workers advertised on the brothel websites and to conceal criminal activity from law enforcement,” federal prosecutors wrote in court papers.

Han Lee, 41 of Cambridge, James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif., and Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham are scheduled to be arraigned in US District Court in Worcester. The three, who were arrested in November, were indicted last week, according to Acting US Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy’s office.

The three people who allegedly operated a high-end brothel in Greater Boston and eastern Virginia are scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday following their indictments on money laundering and coercing women into prostitution.

Advertisement

When federal authorities broke up the the alleged sex ring in November, prosecutors said it had been operating out of upscale apartments in Cambridge, Watertown, and the Washington, D.C., suburbs. Elected officials, government contractors with security clearances, military officers, doctors, and lawyers were among the hundreds of men who paid for sex at the brothels, prosecutors have said.

Prosecutors said in court documents that from at least July 2020, the defendants operated an interstate prostitution network with multiple brothels in Cambridge and Watertown, Mass., as well as in Fairfax and Tysons, Va.

The documents stated the defendants collectively established the infrastructure for brothels in multiple states which they used to persuade, induce and entice women – primarily Asian women – to travel to Massachusetts and Virginia to engage in prostitution.

Last week, Supreme Judicial Court Justice Frank M. Gaziano ruled that initial hearings for 28 people accused of buying sex through the alleged network of brothels should be open to the public. Gaziano agreed with a Cambridge clerk magistrate who granted a request by The Boston Globe and other news organizations to allow media to cover the hearings, citing the public’s interest.

Advertisement

Attorneys for the 28 alleged buyers had argued to keep the hearings closed, arguing that the defendants, believed to include doctors, lawyers, and business people, are not public figures.

The defendants allegedly ran brothels out of apartment buildings with rents in excess of $3,000 a month in Watertown and Cambridge and posted photos of the women, along with their measurements, on websites.

“Men paid for sex with women advertised on the Boston Top Ten website at multiple high-end apartments ... in Cambridge and Watertown, at least four of which were active until November 8, 2023,” prosecutors wrote in the indictment, which was unsealed Friday.

Han Lee, known as Hana, allegedly maintained the websites and posted photographs of the women, who were often brought in from other states and provided housing while they were in Massachusetts, prosecutors said.

Han Lee “was the manager of this East Coast prostitution network,” prosecutors alleged. “The women were persuaded to work for this prostitution network because the business maintained a regular customer base of men that were adequately screened, ensuring that the customers were not members of law enforcement or men who posed a risk to their safety.”

Han Lee allegedly paid James Lee $1,000 a month to rent apartments that were used as brothels, according to the indictment. Junmyung Lee worked as the “booker” and answered telephone and emails from customers and arranged meetings at various locations, authorities allege.

Authorities have seized more than $60,000 from a variety of bank accounts as the alleged proceeds from the prostitution ring.

Advertisement

Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this account.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.