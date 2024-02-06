Second Mass. State Trooper charged in CDL bribery case retires, dishonorably discharged, agency says

A second Massachusetts State Trooper charged in a bribery scandal involving commercial driving licenses has retired and been dishonorably discharged, the department said Tuesday night.
Joel Rogers had been suspended without pay since Jan. 31, State Police said in a statement.
Rogers, 54, of Bridgewater, was one of two current, and two former, troopers indicted last week for allegedly taking bribes in exchange for giving out passing scores on commercial licensing exams.
Rogers’ retirement came less than a week after Gary Cederquist, the former leader of the State Police commercial driver’s licensing unit, also retired and was dishonorably discharged from the State Police.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Kathy McCabe of the Globe Staff contributed.
Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.