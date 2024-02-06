Second Mass. State Trooper charged in CDL bribery case retires, dishonorably discharged, agency says

A second Massachusetts State Trooper charged in a bribery scandal involving commercial driving licenses has retired and been dishonorably discharged, the department said Tuesday night.

Joel Rogers had been suspended without pay since Jan. 31, State Police said in a statement.

Rogers, 54, of Bridgewater, was one of two current, and two former, troopers indicted last week for allegedly taking bribes in exchange for giving out passing scores on commercial licensing exams.