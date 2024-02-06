Neighbors of St. Mary’s Home for Children push back against expansion plans

Chris Loranger told the Town Council about the “desperate children” who have fled from St. Mary’s Home, ending up in neighboring yards, and the multiple police and rescue calls to the facility familiar to anyone living nearby. A Globe investigation found the North Providence police were called to St. Mary’s more than 300 times in the past two years, mainly for children as young as 8 running away.

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After an explosive report by the state Office of the Child Advocate found abuse, neglect, poor leadership , and possible law and policy violations at St. Mary’s Home for Children, some of the neighbors asked the town council Tuesday to stop the facility from moving forward with plans for an $11 million expansion.

“It’s clear that St. Mary’s is putting the cart before the horse by pushing forward with this expansion in a rush to take on more residents,” Loranger said. “How could anyone, including this council, support such an endeavor when it’s clear where St. Mary’s priorities need to be? Stop the expansion. They’re not ready.”

The state’s plans for an $11 million expansion of the residential treatment center are going forward anyway, with the expectation the nonprofit’s deep problems will be resolved when the expansion opens in March 2025.

Mayor Charles Lombardi, who is also on St. Mary’s board of directors, assured the crowd the situation at St. Mary’s is improving and that he was “very, very happy” with some of the changes. “I know there were issues there, no doubt about it,” Lombardi said. “I know things will change with the board being apprised of the happenings at St. Mary’s. That wasn’t done before.”

The new interim CEO, Charles A. Montorio-Archer, who was appointed shortly after executive director Carlene Casciano-McCann abruptly retired last month, told the council and the neighbors they were working on making changes at St. Mary’s.

“I’m building a team that is being held accountable and responsible,” Montorio-Archer said. “I have no problem being asked tough questions, because that’s what we should be doing as community members, but we do also want to be given the opportunity to actually show that we can stumble and build back up.”

North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, who is on the board at St. Mary’s Home for Children, speaks to the North Providence Town Council as interim CEO Charles Montorio-Archer listens. Amanda Milkovits

St. Mary’s Home offers residential services, along with outpatient services for children, adults, and families impacted by sexual abuse and exploitation, and a residential and day school for children with various learning, emotional, and behavioral challenges.

St. Mary’s has been contracted with the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families to provide psychiatric residential treatment services since 2019. DCYF has since spent millions for children placed at St. Mary’s.

The child advocate’s office and DCYF launched separate investigations last spring after learning about a child who nearly died from an overdose in a bathroom at St. Mary’s.

They found many problems at St. Mary’s, and by late November, DCYF stopped sending children there after a boy running away from the home was hit by a Jeep and seriously injured.

St. Mary’s remains under investigation by the child advocate’s office. The nonprofit’s license is currently on probation and all new DCYF placements are on hold. DCYF has set specific goals for St. Mary’s to achieve before the department will resume sending children there.

Some of the goals include going one month without any safety-related licensing violations; executing a residential and treatment model; implementing ongoing, comprehensive training curriculum for the staff on behavioral health conditions and appropriate care for children who need psychiatric residential treatment care; improving management practices.

DCYF chief of staff Misty Delgado said at the council meeting that the department was meeting with St. Mary’s leadership regularly and making unannounced visits at all hours to inspect how the facility is being run.

There are still children living there, Delgado said, but DCYF has determined they are safe.

“We are committed to making sure that they are successful and that prior to that 12 bed expansion opening that they are able to meet the needs of those youth,” Delgado said. “We will not place children in a place where we believe that they are not safe.”

Montorio-Archer said the same. “We are looking to do everything we need to do to be better prepared, but we also know that we are not preparing to take kids unless we’re also ready,” he said.

He spoke with the neighbors after the meeting, assuring them he would be open about the work he was doing. The Town Council plans to continue discussions again next month.

The neighbors said later they heard a lot of talk about hope, but they were still skeptical about whether St. Mary’s would be ready to take in more children.

“When it comes down to brass tacks, they can’t take care of the kids they have,” Loranger said.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.