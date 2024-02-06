NOAA cites ‘chronic entanglement’ in death of juvenile right whale that washed up on Martha’s Vineyard

The agency said the deceased whale had washed up near Joseph Sylvia State Beach on the Vineyard.

The federal agency said in a statement Monday that the whale “had a chronic entanglement and was seen in poor health before its death. Experts are examining the rope and other samples collected from the whale.”

Rope entanglement appears to be a factor in the death of a juvenile North Atlantic right whale that washed up on Martha’s Vineyard on Jan. 28 , according to NOAA Fisheries.

In addition, NOAA Fisheries said it worked with the International Fund for Animal Welfare and other partners to recover the carcass and conduct a necropsy.

“Preliminary observations indicated the presence of rope entangled near the whale’s tail,” the statement said. “State law enforcement officials collected some of the rope and turned it over to NOAA’s Office Law Enforcement. It is now being examined by gear experts.”

The necropsy was completed Feb. 1, NOAA Fisheries said.

“From the necropsy, experts confirmed a chronic entanglement, with rope deeply embedded in the tail, and thin body condition,” the agency said. “The necropsy showed no evidence of blunt force trauma. Cause of death is pending further histological and diagnostic testing of collected samples, which can take weeks to complete. We will share more information as it is available.”

With only about 360 North Atlantic right whales left, the species is approaching extinction, according to NOAA officials.

Philip Hamilton, senior scientist at the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium, said more protections are needed to ensure their survival.

“This has been a tragic month for North Atlantic right whales, beginning with news of a calf seriously injured by a boat propeller and now the death of a juvenile female,” Hamilton said in a statement. “The time to implement bold protections to protect this critically endangered species from human-caused impacts is now if we are to avoid extinction.”

The public is urged to report any sightings of injured or stranded whales (dead or alive) and maintain a 150-foot distance from them. The Greater Atlantic Marine Mammal Stranding Hotline can be reached at 866-755-6622 and the Southeast Marine Mammal Stranding Hotline at 877-WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343).

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

