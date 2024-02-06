Nuñez named first Latino executive director of R.I. Board of Elections

Nuñez will replace Robert B. Rapoza, who is retiring after working at the Board of Elections since 1997 and serving as executive director since 2017.

The board chose Nuñez, who has worked for the board for 24 years, as Rhode Islanders prepare to go to the polls in April for the presidential primary, and they get ready to vote in statewide primaries in September and the general election in November.

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Board of Elections on Tuesday voted to make deputy director Miguel J. Nuñez the board’s first Latino executive director.

Board member Marcela Betancur, who is also executive director of the Latino Policy Institute, said she believes Nuñez would be the board’s first Latino executive director.

“That is a very big deal,” she said. “It is a historic moment. So I just wanted to say congratulations.”

Board member David H. Sholes said the board interviewed candidates from around the country and many were qualified.

“But there was one stood head and shoulders above all others,” he said. “That’s a person who has great senior management experience, who has been involved in election activities for a quarter of century, who has supervised and conducted elections — at least six presidential elections, 231 local elections, 34 general elections, a person who has demonstrated great ability and understanding of election laws ... and that is our own Miguel Nuñez.”

After meeting in a closed-door session, the board voted unanimously to appoint Nuñez from among two finalists.

Nuñez then addressed the board, saying, “When I started my career at the board 24 years go, it was a distant dream of mine, far off in the future, that I had to one day be in this position, and I am honored that this dream has become a reality today.”

Nuñez thanked Rapoza, saying, “He has been my mentor, teaching me the knowledge and the skills that allowed me to be in this position today.”

He also thanked his parents, his wife, and children, who were in attendance, saying, “They’re always there to provide me with support and counsel, sometimes a lot of it even when I can be a bit tired and cranky through those long, election-related nights.”

Nuñez, who is fluent in English and Spanish, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in journalism.

He worked as a constituent affairs liaison for the Providence City Council and for former US Representative Patrick J. Kennedy before joining the Board of Elections in 2000 as a planning and program development specialist. He has been deputy director since 2017, responsible for the overall management of up to 180 permanent and seasonal personnel during an election cycle.

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore issued a statement congratulating Nuñez on his selection.

“With his experience and expertise, I am confident he will step into this new role successfully and continue his work to ensure our elections are fair, accessible, and transparent,” he said. “I look forward to working with Miguel, the Board of Elections, and its entire staff to ensure the 2024 election cycle is successful, and for many years to come.”

Amore also thanked Rapoza for his years of service and wished him happiness in retirement.

John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, said the Board of Elections “will be in good hands” with Nuñez leading it.

“He has deep experience in how to run elections in Rhode Island, and that is what we need heading into an important election year,” he said. “All over the country we have seen unprecedented turnover in elections officials, and Rhode Island is not immune to that. So it’s good to have somebody with experience running the show.”

Marion also noted that Nuñez will be the first Latino executive director, saying, “It is a historic appointment and for a state that has a such a large Spanish-speaking population that it has to provide Spanish-language ballots in its largest communities by law, Miguel’s background and experience will make our elections more inclusive.”

Rapoza had a salary of $169,822, according to state records. Nuñez had a salary of $104,578 as deputy director, and the board did not have a figure Tuesday for how much he will make as executive director.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.