Providence to close small, ‘experimental’ 360 High School. It will merge with Juanita Sanchez.

About 82 percent of the students who attend 360 High School are economically disadvantaged, according to R.I. Department of Education data, and nearly half are multilingual learners.

The school, which serves 350 students and is located inside the Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex, will merge with Juanita Sanchez High School at the end of the school year. No buildings are closing as a result.

PROVIDENCE — The state-run Providence public school district is planning to close 360 High School, a small experimental high school in South Providence that initially opened with a grant from the Carnegie Corporation in New York.

Both high schools are low-performing, receiving just 1 star out of 5 in the most recent school accountability ratings, the lowest possible score. But Juanita Sanchez, known as JSEC, has started a “redesign” process aimed at turning around failing schools. The school is slated to become a life sciences institute focused on preparing students for careers in the biomedical and medical fields, according to the district, and could include partnerships with local hospitals, bio-tech companies and the nascent life sciences hub in Providence.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

In a letter sent to families Tuesday afternoon and obtained by the Globe, Superintendent Javier Montañez said the move would represent a “significant opportunity” for 360 students.

Advertisement

“We intend to build on the best elements of both schools by pairing the positive school culture and restorative practices at 360 High School with new redesign opportunities at JSEC,” Montañez said.

In a separate letter to staff, he said decreasing enrollment trends have made it “increasingly difficult to provide equitable opportunities in smaller high schools.”

Teachers at 360 High School will receive displacement notices, meaning their jobs are being eliminated but they can apply to other positions within the district starting in March. A spokesperson said 34 union members would get the notices.

Advertisement

Students will automatically be transferred to JSEC and be part of the new life sciences cohort if they take no action, according to the letter. But parents who want to send their child to a different school can fill out a preference form.

The small, experimental 360 High School was one of two innovative schools opened with the $3 million Carnegie grant in 2015. The other, Evolutions High School, has already closed. It was located in Mount Pleasant High School.

At the time that Evolutions closed in 2020, district leaders said the school wasn’t working out, but that 360 would stay open. 360 was originally inside Hope High School before moving to Juanita Sanchez. Both schools were billed as an experiment, and were intentionally smaller than a typical urban high school.

The school was designed by students and the community, and focused on student voices being “incorporated into many facets of the school operations,” according to the district website. The school also focuses on teaching English as a second language to its population of multilingual learners.

Meetings with students are scheduled for Thursday and Friday of this week, while parent information sessions are scheduled for Wednesday, at 5 p.m. at the high school, as well as on Feb. 27 and March 14. A listening session for staff was being held Tuesday afternoon.

The 360 students “will have greater access to electives, [career and technical education] pathways, sports, student activities, and a whole new set of theme-specific opportunities that the faculty and staff are currently designing,” Montañez wrote in the letter. “I am confident that this decision will help place more of our students in more state-of-the-art learning environments as we build out the life sciences facilities, and thriving schools with world-class programming in the long-term.”

Advertisement









Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.