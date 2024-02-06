MBTA holds meetings on proposed fare changes, including cost reductions for low-income riders

The proposed changes would expand eligibility for reduced fares to low-income riders. Under the proposal, riders ages 26 to 64 would be eligible for a 50 percent discount on one-way fares and passes if they are enrolled in programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, and MassHealth, MBTA officials said.

The next meeting will be held Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brockton Public Library, officials said.

The MBTA is hosting a series of public meetings to discuss proposed fare changes, including the possibility of price reductions for low-income riders.

The MBTA is also proposing to phase out “change tickets,” paper tickets customers receive when they use cash and overpay the fare on buses and the street-level Green Line and Mattapan trolleys, officials said.

“If approved, change will not be issued to riders,” officials said a statement. “Instead, riders can load overpayment on CharlieCards available onboard buses only. For street-level trolleys, we encourage riders to use exact change or load CharlieCards at their nearest fare vending machines or retail locations prior to travel.”

The agency is also proposing to make the $10 Holiday Weekend pass, a pilot program, a permanent option on the commuter rail, officials said.

For more information about the proposed fare changes, visit mbta.com/2024FareChanges.

Additional public meetings on the proposed fare changes will be held Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Mildred Avenue Community Center in Mattapan; Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Worcester Public Library; and Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at La Colaborativa in Chelsea.

A virtual meeting will also be held on Zoom on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m., according to the MBTA website.





