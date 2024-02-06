Why is there purple tinted sand on Revere Beach this winter?

“Isn’t it amazing?” said Lori Donarumo, 65, of Danvers. She snapped a picture of the sand with a huge smile on her face.

Some beachgoers were wondering how it got there. The colorful change in the sand is a natural phenomenon caused by mineral deposits of rose quartz and garnet from the White Mountains, explained a spokesperson from the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

REVERE - Purple tinted sand shimmered in the winter sunlight on a strip of Revere Beach Tuesday as residents stopped to take pictures and marvel in the beauty.

Donarumo, who frequents a lot of beaches in the winter, usually sees the purple in the sand in Hampton Beach in New Hampshire and Salisbury Beach, but never at Revere Beach.

“I’ve been here almost 50 years, and my sister used to take me to the beach when I was a baby,” Donarumo said. “I’ve never seen it this far south.”

The purple tinted sand has been documented by the DCR at Plum Island and Crane Beach in Ipswich, according to the DCR spokesperson.

“We see it most years, I thought this year it would be nice for the Valentine’s holiday,” Revere Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. said in interview on Tuesday, joking that the sand was put on the beach by the city.

In reality, the purple, at times crimson looking, sand has happened for many years, according to the DCR spokesperson. Keefe said he used to see the purple sand when he was young.

There is a purple tinted color in the sands at Revere Beach from mineral deposits coming from the White Mountains. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“Most kids who grow up in Revere, like myself, you dig a little bit and you see the other layer,” Keefe said.

Jay Broccolo, Director of Weather Operations at the Mount Washington Observatory, said the quartz and garnet structures of the White Mountains are eroded and transported in rivers and streams to places like Revere Beach.

Even though there’s not a study to show the exact cause of the purple sand, logically, he said he would assume it’s an indication of the flooding in the White Mountains.

The whole month of December the mountains saw “really bad flooding,” Broccolo said, and Saco River, a river that flows from the White Mountains and empties into southwestern Maine, reached its highest level in two decades.

“As we see more extreme events, there will be more signs of these events,” Broccolo said.

Mariano Melo, 69, of Revere, has lived in the area for 38 years and walked the beach for the last eight years. He said he’s seen the purple tinted sand before, especially after storms.

“It’s mother nature doing what it wants,” Melo said.

Broccolo said the sand it not dangerous, it just might be “a little bit more abrasive to the skin.”

The chemical composition is generally normal for sand, except for the high concentration of garnet, according to the DCR spokesperson.

The high concentration of garnet is an exception because it takes a lot more energy for garnet to break down, so the high levels of flooding in the mountains could have helped, Broccolo said.

Others appreciated the strange beauty of the purple sand.

“In between all these damn high risers, I need some color,” said Debra Laberge, 70, of Revere. “It’s really pretty.”





Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com.