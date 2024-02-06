Mass. RMV rejects a host of vanity plates each year, but the reasons why aren’t always clear

A look at the vanity plates that were rejected from January 2022 through October 2023, and we can see why SHTBOX and SHTSHW didn’t make it through the censors at the Registry of Motor Vehicles. But the word LATINA got rejected, as did the seemingly innocuous choices of BEEN, DILEMA, FAB, SVMMIT, NV, GTBSY and SIGNIT.

But getting the plate you want isn’t always easy in Massachusetts. Hundreds of applications for vanity plates are rejected every year, for reasons that sometimes aren’t that clear.

Vanity plates are a public form of creative expression. The messages they convey can be clever, comical, even downright strange. To the drivers, they’re a source of pride, a personalized billboard displayed on their bumper.

Advertisement

According to data from the state transportation department, LATINA was denied because the “significance/meaning of the plate is missing or incomplete,” as was the case for BEEN, DILEMA, SIGNIT, SVMMIT, GTSBY, and FAB.

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

SPYCEE was denied for the same reason, although the meaning seems pretty obvious.

NV was turned down because it was deemed to be “in poor taste or is degrading or is considered a profanity, including a swear or curse word, not usually displayed in the community for general viewing,” officials said.

But hey, what if that person just loved the state of Nevada?

In Massachusetts, vanity plates must begin with two letters and contain no more than six characters. To request a personalized plate, drivers must submit an application and pay a $50 vanity plate fee and a $20 registration swap fee. Requests for vanity plates are reviewed by the Special Plates Department, which can deny requests for a host of reasons.

Other vanity plate requests that were turned down? COUGR got nixed as profanity, as was NARCAN and the applicant’s second choice, NALXNE.

YUCK didn’t make the cut because “such combination is an expression of contempt, ridicule, or superiority of a race, religion, deity, ethnic heritage, gender, sexual orientation, disability, or political affiliation,” officials said.

Advertisement

FOMO, SKOOP, SHOGUN, and MAMBA8 were turned down because “such combination is vulgar in that it is in poor taste or is degrading or is considered a profanity, including a swear or curse word, not usually displayed in the community for general viewing.” Such was the case for FWORK, too, naturally.

HITMAN was denied because it was deemed “an expression of ‘fighting words’ designed to inflame passions and possibly lead to a violent confrontation.”

An application for a DJTWON plate was denied for the same reason.

SPLAT, SCRUM, and BEETAH didn’t make it because they were considered to be obscene and refer to “a sexual body part, a term for or most closely associated with a sex act, or the availability for sex.”

But wait, isn’t “splat” just a noise, “scrum” a rugby term, and “beater” simply a beat-up car?

During the pandemic, plenty of plates that some might deem provocative (by Massachusetts standards, at least) sailed through the approval process. They include WTF, BIGBUT, SHWING, as well as plates communicating a variety of insults (BIMBO, NIMROD, CRZLDY), various states of mind (INSANE, NDNIAL, NRVUSS, SAD, LONELY, TAPPED), and references to ethnicity (IRISH1 and IRISHL).

Also approved were brands (BOTOX, TESLA) and sarcasm about a vehicle’s ownership status (STOLEN, REPOED, SOLDIT). Others were just gross: STINKY, SMELLY, TOXIN, GASSY, ITCHY, WASTE, BEDBUG, BOOGER, ROTTED, and PLAGUE. Hardly seems worth $70.

Advertisement

For more than two decades, license plate applications asked “What is the significance of this combination of letters and/or numbers?” and many bids were rejected the driver did not answer sufficiently. But in March 2023, the RMV removed that question so it’s no longer a reason for rejection, a spokesperson said.

Will it have an impact on the screening process going forward?

For that, we’ll have to W8NC.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.