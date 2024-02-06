There’s now a Democrat in the race for Cranston mayor

A lot can happen in the next few months, but it looks like Democrats are rallying behind Ferri, and he won’t face a significant primary challenge as he seeks to become the first Democrat to lead Cranston since Michael Napolitano left office in January 2009.

City Councilman Robert Ferri, a former Republican who switched parties to become a Democrat in 2022, is set to formally announce his campaign for mayor this morning.

The Republican primary matchup between Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins and state Representative Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung might be the hottest race in Rhode Island this year, but the winner is going to face a serious challenge in November.

On his campaign website, which went live this week, Ferri writes that recent mayors – which includes Hopkins and Fenton-Fung’s husband, Allan Fung – “have neglected making long-term investments in our schools, housing, public safety, parks and recreation, and sidewalks and roads.”

”Our taxes keep going up and our city services have not improved, and in many ways have gotten worse over the past decade,” Ferri writes. “We cannot afford more mayors who think they have all the answers, but cannot get even the basics right or get back to you in a timely fashion.”

Ferri’s party switch was significant because it gave Democrats control of the council, and Councilman Dan Wall’s victory last year means they now have a 6-3 majority, making them veto-proof.

But Democrats have struggled to run competitive mayoral races in recent election cycles. In 2020, Hopkins comfortably defeated Democrat Maria Bucci by 8 percentage points despite Joe Biden crushing Donald Trump in Cranston by 14 percentage points.

Ferri is getting off to an early start, loaning his campaign $20,000 while raising another $22,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023.

