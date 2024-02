The officer was wearing “high-visibility” clothing when he was hit in the late morning on Route 28 near Rosemary Lane, police said.

A traffic officer was hit by a car Tuesday while working a detail in Yarmouth, police said.

The officer was alert when he was taken to a Boston-area hospital, police said.

The driver remained at the scene, police said. The crash is under investigation.

