Photos of the month: January 2024

Denarii Reynolds, 9, of Swampscott reacted as embers filled the sky during the Christmas Tree Bonfire in Marblehead on Jan. 12. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffNortheastern University defenseman Megan Carter celebrated with teammate defenseman Kristina Allard after defeating Boston University in overtime, 2-1, to win the Womens Beanpot Championship at TD Garden on Jan. 23. Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffNew England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo took a moment with his wife Chantel and their four children while posing for photos after his introductory press conference at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 17. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff Frank Wilson shoveled sea foam around his apartment on Ocean Blvd after flood waters breached the sea wall in Hampton Beach, N.H.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffAmbassadors gathered for a group photo at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before departing for their service work during the 14th annual Project 351 Launch & Service Day in Boston on Jan. 13.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffFrank Perez used his snowblower to clear the snow on the road in front of his house in Haverill on Jan. 7. Perez had been up since 4 o’clock in the morning trying to keep on top of the snow and this was his third pass. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffIce floated on the surface of the roughly 34-degree water inside the tub in Lynn that JB Lanza soaked in for over 20 minutes as she trained to swim an ice mile on Jan. 8. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffRobert Kraft put his arm around former Patriots coach Bill Belichick at the end of a media availability after addressing the media at Gillette Stadium about Belichick's departure.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffThe art installation Endgame by Max Streicher loomed in an alley as part of the winter art experience produced by the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District on Jan 11.David L. Ryan/Globe StaffMassachusetts Governor Maura Healey high-fived students as she visited a pre-k classroom at the Malden YMCA on Jan. 16. Governor Maura Healey on Tuesday announced changes to the state’s child care industry. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffLynda's family members, (from left) husband Paul, son Jake, granddaughter Abigail, daughter Aimee, and granddaughter Josie, gathered to tell her how much they loved her before she took the medication that would end her life in Concord, Vt., on Jan. 4. Months earlier while speaking to a crowd at her church in her home state of Connecticut, Lynda said, “I love my children and I’m going to love you always, we’re connected by love.” Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffRead the story Dying on Lynda’s termA male Cairns Birdwing fed at Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory & Gardens in South Deerfield on Jan. 5.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffA football fan held a sign in support of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during their game against the New York Jets during second-quarter NFL action at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 7. Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffNikki Haley campaigned at Exeter High School in New Hampshire on Jan. 21. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA Donald Trump supporter waved a massive Trump flag in the air while waiting to be let into the SNHU Arena for former president Trump’s arrival in Manchester, N.H., on Jan. 19. Erin Clark/Globe StaffJocelyn Pagan worked to clear the snow from her car in Haverhill, which had already received a foot of snow by mid-morning on Jan. 7.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffGirls high-fived PWHL Boston players as they came off the ice in Lowell. PWHL Minnesota defeated PWHL Boston, 3-2, at the Tsongas Arena on Jan. 3. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe StaffEditor and publisher John Muldoon edited copy while working on the Ipswich Local News at his home office in Ipswich on Jan. 5.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffBoston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman reached far from the net to swipe the puck away from Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon in the first period of the Bruins game against the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 18.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffRevelers embraced at the annual L Street Brownies Polar Plunge in South Boston on Jan 1. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA frosty pattern is on a leaf in the early morning by a pile of leaves left on a Norwell home's lawn on Jan. 2.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff