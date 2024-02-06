Photos of the month: January 2024

Lynda's family members, (from left) husband Paul, son Jake, granddaughter Abigail, daughter Aimee, and granddaughter Josie, gathered to tell her how much they loved her before she took the medication that would end her life in Concord, Vt., on Jan. 4. Months earlier while speaking to a crowd at her church in her home state of Connecticut, Lynda said, “I love my children and I’m going to love you always, we’re connected by love.”

Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff