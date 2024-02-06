Take the Concord rotary too, please

The Healey administration announced last month that it would close the state prison in Concord, one of the state’s oldest correctional facilities, which will save a pile of cash and hearten prison reformers. Yes, it’s a big deal in the world of criminal justice. But I can’t be the only Massachusetts resident whose first reaction was: Does that mean you can get rid of the rotary, too?

Advertisement

A 1918 map shows why the rotary must have seemed like a good idea at the time: the area was a confusing jumble of several country lanes, plus a branch of the Boston and Maine Railroad.

But the area is far different now. Route 2 is a major road. And as the Globe notes in an editorial today, the prison property’s proximity to the West Concord train station on the Fitchburg Line makes it an alluring target for the kind of dense residential development the state desperately needs. It’s not impossible to imagine the prison making way for a large new neighborhood.

“The potential for the prison site situated on the dreaded Route 2 Rotary is enormous,” the editorial said. “It’s perfect for housing,” state Senator Mike Barrett told the Globe.

Indeed. But something needs to give with the rotary to make the area more navigable, especially if housing puts more cars on the road. Plans to replace it with an overpass or interchange have come and gone, including one fairly developed proposal in 2000. The state recently embarked on another round of planning. Maybe the potential for redevelopment of the prison site will be the incentive officials need to finally get it done.

Advertisement

A school bus attempted to navigate the Route 2 rotary next to the Concord Prison on a rainy day in 2017. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

This is an excerpt from Are we there yet?, a Globe Opinion newsletter about the future of transportation in the region. Sign up to get it in your inbox a day early.

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.