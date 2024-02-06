Border security is possible if Congress embraces compromise and rejects political opportunism

To top it off, the legislation also comes with $14 billion in funding for Israel, as well as an additional $10 billion in humanitarian aid for Israel, Gaza, Ukraine, and elsewhere.

That long-awaited bill includes crucial aid for Ukraine to the tune of $60 billion — something House Speaker Mike Johnson told GOP senators last November was necessary because border security and Ukraine aid are, in his view, “inextricably intertwined.”

Something that usually seems unimaginable has happened in Washington: Lawmakers across partisan lines worked with the White House to draft what would be the most significant immigration reform bill in a generation to address the mushrooming migrant crisis at the southern border. Sadly that bill is headed to the scrap bin.

Though the bill by any measure is imperfect — only broad, comprehensive reform could cure all the ills of the nation’s faltering immigration and border security system — it’s an important piece of progress that should be passed without delay. Coming to an agreement on a bill that stems the influx of border crossings and expedites asylum requests as well as removal proceedings for those who don’t qualify, while also enabling those seeking asylum and legal status to work to support themselves and their families, is the right thing to do, regardless of party.

That should be a no-brainer, given that it also allows Republicans and Democrats alike to take much-needed victory laps in an election year. Most importantly, it would be a refreshing example of lawmakers taking action on key domestic and foreign policy issues Americans care deeply about.

But some, including former president Donald Trump, are more interested in obstruction in the name of political gain. After warning GOP lawmakers against voting for any border security deal lest it rob him of a campaign issue to use against Biden ahead of November’s presidential election, GOP leaders, including Johnson, echoed his opposition. Voters should recognize that this is the kind of Machiavellian politics that has helped create the current crisis by making immigration reform a political third rail for decades.

As with any true compromise, neither Democrats nor Republicans negotiating in good faith get everything they want in the bill. It lacks key Democratic priorities like a path to citizenship for undocumented “Dreamers,” children of migrants who entered the country illegally and stayed. It also fails to adequately reform the process for the millions of immigrants who are already in the country, and it contains stricter limits on asylum seekers than Democrats would otherwise accede to.

Conversely, some concessions on the border aspect of the bill aren’t as tough as Republicans were hoping. For example, the bill would give the executive branch the authority — similar to that used under Title 42 — to expel migrants in the country if daily border crossings exceed 4,000. Once daily crossings surpass 5,000, such expulsions would be mandatory. Some GOP officials note that former president Barack Obama’s DHS secretary Jeh Johnson in 2019 said 1,000 encounters was a “bad day” that “overwhelms the system” and that 4,000 is a “crisis.”

But compromise is the job of lawmakers, at least those interested in actually solving the nation’s problem’s on the people’s behalf.

Yet, Trump blasted the deal in a post on his Truth Social account.

“Only a fool, or a Radical Left Democrat, would vote for this horrendous Border Bill,” Trump posted, adding: “Don’t be STUPID!!!”

That is not leadership, it is abdication of responsibility.

Speaker Johnson, as if heeding Trump’s warning — though he claims Trump isn’t calling the shots — declared the Senate bill dead on arrival in Congress’s lower chamber even before the text of the $118 billion measure was released over the weekend. On top of that, he offered a stand-alone aid bill for Israel after previously tying the border bill to international aid. That is the definition of bad faith.

The southern border has recently seen as many as 10,000 crossings that have overwhelmed nearby communities and across the nation, including Massachusetts, as migrants are bused and flown northward. If Speaker Johnson and other House Republicans care about actually staunching the mounting crisis at the border, they would roll up their sleeves and draft their border security bill with which to reconcile the Senate version. Instead, they are using crucial time and resources to launch a futile impeachment effort against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — who was one of the officials at the table to help craft the border security bill offered in the Senate.

Now is the time for Speaker Johnson to prove he, not the former president, is in control of his caucus. House Republicans should offer a counter to the Senate package, negotiate in good faith, or get out of the way. And if they don’t, voters must render their own verdict in November.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.