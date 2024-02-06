A shamefully tepid US response to the killing of a Palestinian American teen in the West Bank

Tawfic Abdel Jabbar was an American. But the White House response to the teenager’s killing last month in the occupied West Bank has been tepid at best.

“The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world,” he said in a statement on Friday. “But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond.”

Soon after the White House began its bombing campaign against Iran-backed militant groups in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the January drone strike that killed three US Army reservists in Jordan, President Biden was unequivocal in his rationale for this military operation.

Advertisement

Born and raised in Gretna, La., Tawfic, 17, and his family moved to the West Bank last year so that he could learn more about Palestinian culture and his family’s heritage. On Jan. 19, he and his cousin were going to a family gathering when the pickup truck Tawfic was driving was riddled with bullets. Israeli police said that an Israeli civilian and an off-duty Israeli police officer fired at “individuals purportedly engaged in rock-throwing activities.”

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Tawfic’s cousin, Mohammad Ejak, 16, told The New York Times, “We did not throw any rocks at anyone’s car and we didn’t even get out of our own car before the shots were fired at us.”

John Kirby, National Security Council spokesperson, called Tawfic’s death “a tragic killing” and said Israel should “conduct a full, thorough, and transparent investigation into his killing.” The White House, he said, had “every expectation that those responsible will be held accountable.”

Tawfic’s family is still waiting. Perhaps the White House is pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel behind the scenes to make an arrest — or, at least, advising him to rein in Itamar Ben-Gvir, his administration’s far-right, Donald Trump-admiring national security minister who is fomenting violence against Palestinians by distributing firearms to Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Advertisement

Since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7 after Hamas attacked Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and taking hundreds as hostages, more than 370 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank mostly by Israeli troops but also by residents who’ve settled there on occupied territory in defiance of international law, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. And like Tawfic — the only American — more than 90 of them were children.

Last week, Biden signed an executive order to freeze the US assets of Israelis accused of threatening or attacking Palestinians, or destroying their property. So far, these sanctions have been imposed on four men who will also be barred from traveling to the United States or conducting business here.

What Biden hasn’t done is something that has always come naturally to him — shown empathy toward those in mourning. Last week he spoke to and met with the families of the three reservists killed in Jordan. As he often does in such difficult circumstances, Biden talked about the private grief that’s become part of his public persona since losing his first wife and infant daughter in a 1972 car accident. That only deepened when Biden’s older son, Beau, died from a brain tumor in 2015.

Advertisement

But he has neither contacted Tawfic’s family nor met with them. They have been left to navigate their own grief without a comforting word from the leader of the nation where their son was born and lived for all but the last months of his abruptly ended life.

It is the solemn duty of the military’s commander in chief to honor the dead and offer condolences to the families of those who gave their lives serving this country. But the relative silence about Tawfic’s death gives the unsettling impression that an American teenager’s Palestinian descent makes him less worthy of compassion and calls for justice.

“Where is my son’s killer?” Hafeth Abdel Jabbar, Tawfic’s father, asked during his son’s funeral. “He is an American citizen who was shot in cold blood, and as an American, he should be protected.”

Since the war began, Biden has pledged his “rock solid and unwavering” support to Israel. That has been repeatedly challenged by protesters and humanitarian groups demanding a cease-fire in Gaza where, according to the Gazan Health Ministry, more than 25,000 people have been killed. The vast majority are Palestinian civilians, not enemy combatants.

To show compassion and demand justice for Tawfic and his grieving family would not betray Biden’s support of Israel. Instead, all his administration has offered is perfunctory finger-wagging at Israel’s leadership and a shamefully muted response to the killing of an American teenager now buried in the West Bank, a world away from the nation that he called home.

Advertisement

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.