Why the Red Sox may be missing a chance to accelerate their build

That said, the non-signing of Turner merely adds to the sense of roster-building lethargy surrounding the team. After their last-place finish in 2023, the Sox have signed just two free agents to big league contracts, with starter Lucas Giolito receiving a one-year deal (with a player option for another season in 2025) and depth righthander Cooper Criswell getting a one-year deal .

On one hand, there’s a baseball rationale underlying the veteran’s departure from the Red Sox even after an excellent 2023 season. The Sox prioritized defensive improvement this offseason, and freeing up the DH spot for Masataka Yoshida to spend less time in the outfield may help with that goal.

Justin Turner considered it a “no-brainer” that he’d be back with the Red Sox in 2024. Evidently, the Sox felt differently, paving the way for Turner to agree on a one-year, $13 million with the Blue Jays.

The Sox aren’t necessarily done (dozens of free agents remain available). But their relative inactivity to date – after a public acknowledgement they’ll likely have a smaller payroll than the $225.7 million they spent (as calculated for luxury tax purposes) last year – suggests an outlook that spending heavily on 2024 roster, while looking toward the maturation and arrival of a homegrown core in 2025, would represent an exercise in putting the cart before the horse.

“We’re committed to building this organization,” CEO/president Sam Kennedy said at the team’s Winter Weekend. “The build that we’re engaged in and have been engaged in will dictate the spend.”

But what if, while prioritizing building, the Red Sox are confusing the cart and the horse?

The team is now entering its fifth season in which the pursuit of its next core represents a defining mission. For now, the Sox remain committed to the notion that a stronger base of young talent and an improved pitcher development infrastructure are more important than top-end free-agent additions in crossing the current ravine.

But in taking that stance, particularly with what appears to be an unprecedented (under the current Sox ownership group) measure of back-to-back planned spending decreases, the Red Sox may be missing an opportunity to flex just a little bit of financial might to accelerate their building process.

Assume for a moment that competitiveness in 2024 isn’t a Red Sox goal in its own right. Also assume that the team is going to remain on the sidelines of any big-dollar, long-term deals this offseason – meaning, in all likelihood, neither Blake Snell nor Jordan Montgomery (barring a collapse of their markets) will be part of the team.

Even with those constraints, a more aggressive approach in pursuit of players on short-term deals could accelerate the team’s building cycle.

Turner was arguably the best free-agent signing by the Sox under former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. Last winter, the Sox signed the veteran to a two-year, $21.7 million deal – more accurately described as a one-year, $15 million deal, since it was structured (for luxury tax purposes) in a way that made an opt-out after 2023 virtually inevitable.

The return was considerable. Turner was an incredible clubhouse presence, and his offensive contributions in pivotal situations played a huge role in keeping the team in the playoff hunt for four months. His deal was money well spent, even for a team that finished in last. Despite those contributions, it seemed clear at the time and even clearer in hindsight that the Sox erred in not dealing Turner at the trade deadline.

To acquire Turner, the Marlins were willing to deal hard-throwing righthander Edward Cabrera – a pitcher who would join the Kutter Crawford/Garrett Whitlock/Tanner Houck mix as a potential starter. Had the Sox made that move, their short- and long-term pitching outlook would have looked more promising than it does now.

Still, the fact the Sox could have made such a move is a reminder of the value of rental players – a notion reinforced by other one-year deals that were inked prior to the 2023 season.

The Royals signed Aroldis Chapman to a one-year, $3.5 million deal. Chapman dominated for three months as the Royals closer, then got dealt to the Rangers for starter Cole Ragans – a pitcher who showed ace-caliber stuff in Kansas City. Maybe that deal ends up looking like the next Scott Feldman-for-Jake Arrieta swap, when the rebuilding 2013 Cubs acquired a future ace in exchange for a starter whom they signed on a one-year, $6 million deal.

The Mets signed David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million deal, then dealt him to the Marlins at the deadline for two prospects who now rank among the top 30 in their system. The Nationals likewise turned one-year rental Jeimer Candelario into a pair of top-30 prospects in a deadline deal with the Cubs.

There are years where the deadline return for rentals is unsatisfying. Yet there are others when players signed to one- or two-year deals get moved at the deadline for young players who make a major difference in a team’s future.

For a building team with money, those types of short-term deals are one of the biggest available financial flexes to add young talent – particularly given that changes in the last three collective bargaining agreements have limited the ability of big-market teams to outspend small-market teams for top-level amateur talent through the draft and international free agency.

The Sox are hoping to build around a young core, yet face a daunting reality given the landscape of young talent across their division. Under those circumstances, if the Sox – as chairman Tom Werner suggested – are truly intent on “using all the levers” at their disposal, then a commitment to core-building should come with strategic spending that has a chance to either improve the team or support that mission.

It’s a strategy being employed by other building teams in a range of market sizes such as the Mets (Luis Severino, Harrison Bader, Adam Ottavino, Jake Diekman), Tigers (Kenta Maeda, Jack Flaherty), and Pirates (Chapman, Martín Pérez).

There is still time, of course, for the Sox to add to what they’ve done – to sign a bullpen lottery ticket or two, or a masher like Jorge Soler or Adam Duvall, or someone who might make their team deeper and thus better positioned to either compete in 2024 or trade for someone who can help make them better in 2025 and beyond.

But unless or until that happens, the Sox offseason will feel like one that lacks urgency – not only for the present but for a brighter outlook in the future.

