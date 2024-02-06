Report: Blackhawks to host 2025 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field against the Blues

The power of Connor Bedard’s massive appeal has seemingly inspired the NHL’s choice for the next host of the league’s New Year’s Day showcase.
Despite currently owning one of the worst records in the league, the Chicago Blackhawks will host the 2025 NHL Winter Classic at historic Wrigley Field, multiple outlets reported Tuesday, against the St. Louis Blues. The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the story.
It will be the seventh outdoor game for the Blackhawks, tops in the NHL. Four of them have been in the Winter Classic and the other two were Stadium Series games. Their first Winter Classic was on Jan. 1, 2009, also at Wrigley where Chicago lost the archrival Detroit Red Wings. Their last Winter Classic was the 2019 affair at Notre Dame Stadium, a 4-2 loss to the Bruins. The Blackhawks are just 1-5-0 in their prior six outdoor games.
For the Blues, it’ll be their third Winter Classic, after hosting the 2017 at Busch Stadium against the Blackhawks, and playing in the 2022 Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis against host Minnesota.
According to reports, the usual date of New Year’s Day is not yet confirmed, as the College Football Playoff quarterfinals are scheduled to be played on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Two other Winter Classics, in 2017 and 2023, were moved to Jan. 2 to avoid going up against the NFL.
Also, TNT will reportedly make the official announcement during their Wednesday night national broadcast.