Report: Blackhawks to host 2025 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field against the Blues

The power of Connor Bedard’s massive appeal has seemingly inspired the NHL’s choice for the next host of the league’s New Year’s Day showcase.

Despite currently owning one of the worst records in the league, the Chicago Blackhawks will host the 2025 NHL Winter Classic at historic Wrigley Field, multiple outlets reported Tuesday, against the St. Louis Blues. The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the story.

It will be the seventh outdoor game for the Blackhawks, tops in the NHL. Four of them have been in the Winter Classic and the other two were Stadium Series games. Their first Winter Classic was on Jan. 1, 2009, also at Wrigley where Chicago lost the archrival Detroit Red Wings. Their last Winter Classic was the 2019 affair at Notre Dame Stadium, a 4-2 loss to the Bruins. The Blackhawks are just 1-5-0 in their prior six outdoor games.