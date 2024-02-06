Belmont had Woburn’s 49-game Middlesex League win streak teetering, but Mckenna Morrison proved too much in OT

“You’re gonna get every team’s best game; every team’s Super Bowl is getting up for you guys,” Woburn coach Steve Sullivan said. “I thought in the first half, we weren’t ready for that, and in the second half, we played.”

Tuesday night, it was host Belmont, the last team to beat Woburn in league play in 2021, giving the Tanners their latest challenge. The Marauders led most of the game before Woburn came back, forced overtime, and triumphed, 59-51, to extend their Middlesex win streak to 49 in a row. Morrison scored a game-high 17 points.

BELMONT — Woburn junior guard Mckenna Morrison has never lost a Middlesex League game in her high school career. The seventh-ranked Tanners have long been the conference titans and haven’t dropped a regular-season league game since 2021.

After a tug-of-war first quarter, Belmont (10-7) used defense and second-effort plays to build its lead in the second frame. Sophia McClendon (11 points) sprinted to chase down a steal and nullify a 2-on-1 fast break. The Marauders hustled on the offensive glass, and then back-to-back 3-pointers from Julia Herlihy and Mia Ferrari pushed the lead to 21-12 at halftime.

“[Coach] kind of got into us and set it straight, and I feel like that really flipped the switch for all of us,” Morrison said.

Belmont sophomore Sophia McClendon (middle) fought off Jayelyn Cunniff (left) and Shannon McCarthy (right) for 11 points. Ethan Fuller

Woburn (14-2) went to junior center Shannon McCarthy early in the third quarter and her post success helped close the gap to 24-20. But Belmont responded, adjusting quickly to Woburn’s multiple presses.

The Marauders stretched the gap out to 36-26, and led 39-32 after three quarters, but Morrison came out firing with five quick points to open the fourth. The Tanners brought back the press and sophomore Kayleigh McCarthy picked up the game-tying steal and layup. She scored again to give Woburn its first lead since the first quarter before Ferrari (12 points) tied it at 45-all with a floater.

McCarthy opened overtime by putting back her own miss and drawing a foul. Belmont matched with a 3-pointer, but Woburn had control the rest of the way, even after McCarthy fouled out with 1:10 left. Morrison had just 5 points after three quarters but racked up 12 between the fourth and overtime to seal the win.

“This is a tough shooting gym, so just keep shooting as a team — that’s a big thing we said in the locker room,” she said.

Woburn opened its season on the wrong end of a 66-24 rout against Bishop Feehan. Late in that loss, Sullivan put the starters back in and emphasized effort, saying, “this is not about right now.”

The Tanners have one senior in the main rotation, but they’ve come a long way since that initial defeat.

“I think now we’re 2½ months into the season, and I think they’ve really made a jump,” Sullivan said. “They’ve become playmakers. I hoped that was going to be the case, and it’s kind of taken effect.”

