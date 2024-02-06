Patriots hire Ben McAdoo as a senior offensive assistant

Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf also worked in Green Bay for the duration of McAdoo’s tenure there. The fact that Wolf already has a level of familiarity with all three of New England’s external hires (Van Pelt, McAdoo, and Jerry Montgomery ) could be reflective of his enhanced decision-making powers following the departure of longtime de facto general manager Bill Belichick.

The 46-year-old McAdoo will work alongside offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, his former colleague for two seasons in Green Bay. McAdoo served as Packers quarterbacks coach when Van Pelt was the running backs coach.

Advertisement

The additions of Van Pelt and McAdoo also show that Mayo is prioritizing — at least initially — experienced offensive minds, as both have extensive NFL coaching backgrounds. McAdoo earned his first pro job in 2004 as an offensive quality control coach for Mike McCarthy, who was the offensive coordinator for the Saints at the time.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

McAdoo then followed McCarthy to his next stops, one season in San Francisco and eight in Green Bay. While with the Packers, McAdoo worked with the tight ends (Jermichael Finley) for six seasons and quarterbacks (Aaron Rodgers) for two. He was on staff for the team’s Super Bowl XLV championship.

In 2014, McAdoo left to serve as offensive coordinator for Tom Coughlin with the Giants. Quarterback Eli Manning put up some of the best numbers of his career for two seasons under McAdoo, as the Giants ranked top 10 in the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns in 2014 and 2015.

The Giants promoted McAdoo to head coach in 2016. His brief tenure is perhaps best remembered for his decision to bench Manning for Geno Smith in Week 13 in 2017, which ended Manning’s streak of 210 consecutive starts. The Giants lost the game, dropping to 2-10 on the season, and McAdoo was fired the next day.

Advertisement

After getting let go by the Giants, McAdoo was out of the league for two seasons. He has since bounced around, working as the quarterbacks coach for Jacksonville for a season, a consultant for Dallas for a season, and, most recently, offensive coordinator for Carolina for a season. He did not have a formal role with any team last year.

The Patriots still have plenty of positional roles to fill. Vinnie Sunsieri will be following Steve Belichick to Washington, so running backs coach is officially vacant. It also remains to be seen whether Troy Brown will return as wide receivers coach, despite his involvement in the Senior Bowl.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.