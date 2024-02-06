Latin Academy girls lap the competition at Boston City League Indoor Track Championship

Junior Leanna Lynch had Latin Academy off to a fast start by winning the 55-meter dash in 7.65 seconds, one hundredth faster than Snowden sophomore Lailah Harris.

The Dragons finished with 150 points. Runner-up O’Bryant, backed by triple-winner Sara Blanco, was a distance second with 95. The other eight teams cobbled together 85 points.

With top-two finishes in 10 of the 11 events contested Tuesday afternoon during the Boston City League Indoor Track & Field Championship, the Latin Academy girls ran away from the competition at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Lynch followed that up with another win in the 300 (43.33).

“She’s come a long way since freshman year,” said Latin Academy sprints coach Imani Pressley. “I’m looking forward to seeing how far she grows.”

Blanco, a freshman, captured the 1,000 (3:26.33), mile (5:46.41), and 2-mile (12:39.81) and was awarded the Mary Grant Award as meet MVP. She already has the school record in each of those events.

“I just sat on all of them, and just kicked it in the end,” she said.

“Really impressive so far this year,” O’Bryant coach Mike Ward said of the freshman. “She’s already qualified for nationals in two events as a freshman, so I’m excited to see how she does at states the next couple weeks, and then nationals in March.”

But she is just one girl, and Latin Academy had more of them — many more of them.

In both the 1,000 and mile, the Dragons had freshmen duo Neve Flynn and Anjuli Szydlo finish second and third, respectively, to more than make up for not winning the race.

Dragons senior Maia Poremba won the 600 in 1:49.58 and was the runner-up in the 2-mile.

The only event that Latin Academy did not have a top-2 finish was the 55 hurdles, won by Brighton senior Simone Pereira-Johnson in 10.04.

The boys’ title could not be awarded, however, as O’Bryant holds a 77-68 lead over Latin Academy (68) and Tech Boston (62), as the long jump needed to be postponed to Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

An MSTCA official said that the take-off board was peeling up and needed to be replaced. That fix was made just before the start of the meet.

“At the beginning of the meet, they told us [the long jump] was going to be delayed by an hour for it to set, then halfway through the meet they told us it wasn’t going to happen until tomorrow,” said O’Bryant coach Mike Ward.

While the trophy is not in their hands quite yet, Ward likes his team’s position heading into the final event.

“It feels good knowing the guys we have in the long jump are seeded pretty high, so I think we have a good chance to close it out,” he said.

Junior Robert Nunez Martinez delivered a pair of victories, eking out a win in the 1,000 by 61 hundredths of a second ahead of Latin Academy freshman Asa Witte Parad, with a personal-best time of 2:55.16.

Martinez took the top spot in the 2-mile by eight seconds in 11:08.47 and was third in the mile, which was won by Brighton junior Delmace Mayo, who competes in a wheelchair.

Adrian Drake (600, 1:31.22) and Jonah Levine Fried (high jump, 5-10) picked up individual victories for Latin Academy, helping the Dragons stay within striking distance heading into the long jump.

Tech Boston had a 1-2 finish in the shot put, which was won by sophomore Shane Archer with a throw of 41 feet, 3 ½ inches.