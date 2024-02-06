Bruins return from All-Star break without a spark, lose to Flames

Jonathan Huberdeau and Connor Zary also scored for the Flames. Pavel Zacha had the lone strike for the Bruins, who fell to 16-5-3 on home ice.

Led by power-play goals by newcomer Andrei Kuzmenko and Noah Hanifin, the Flames pinned a 4-1 loss on the Bruins in what was the first game back for both clubs after the All-Star break.

The Bruins took residence in TD Garden Tuesday night for the start of a seven-game homestand, only to see the Flames steal their home cooking right off the table.

Jeremy Swayman, who had won five in a row and was 5-0-3 in his previous eight starts, gave up two goals in the first period and allowed the four overall on 29 shots.

Jacob Markstrom (21 saves) picked up the win in the Calgary net.

The Bruins, who slipped to second behind Vancouver in the league’s overall standings, will host the Canucks Thursday night. The Canucks won on the road Tuesday night at Carolina.

Listless through two periods, the Bruins finally perked up in the third and cut a 2-0 Flames lead in half on Zacha’s five-on-three power-play goal at 4:14.

It appeared all the momentum was on the Black and Gold’s side. After Zacha scored, the Bruins still were working with a man advantage for a possible 3:26, MacKenzie Weegar in the box for a double minor (high-sticking Brad Marchand).

And then, a ghost from the old Montreal Forum appeared. The Bruins, overly eager to get the score tied, were caught with too many men on the ice, a penalty that took a two-minute chunk out of their man advantage.

But worse, with play at four on four, Huberdeau outmaneuvered Charlie McAvoy for a puck in the Boston zone, turned, and sniped a wrister by Swayman for the 3-1 lead at 6:23.

Just over three minutes later, and working with a power play (Charlie Coyle off for slashing), the Flames made it 4-1 on Hanifin’s goal off the rush at 9:44. The former Boston College blue liner blitzed up the right wing, carried deep into the right wing circle, and a whistled a backhander through Swayman’s five-hole. It was a three-goal lead with 10:16 to go. Too much.

Rarely faced with a deficit the last few weeks leading into the break, the Bruins fell behind early on Kuzmenko’s power-play goal and went into the first intermission needing to erase a 2-0 Flames lead.

Kuzmenko, acquired days ago when the Flames shipped Elias Lindholm to the Canucks, wristed in his first for Calgary at 4:20, less than a minute after Brandon Carlo was sent off for a holding minor. Left unchecked in the slot, Kuzmenko snapped home an 18-20 foot wrister that beat Swayman to the glove side.

In three of their previous four games — vs. the Jets, Senators, and Flyers — the Bruins didn’t trail for as much as a second. But it was clear with the drop of the puck at 7:08 p.m., they had some rust to chisel off after their protracted All-Star break.

Rookie Connor Zary, a first-round pick in 2020, bumped the Flames’ lead up to 2-0 with 13:01 gone, and again the Bruins were guilty of allowing too much open air in the in their defensive zone. Cutting left-right across the top of the crease, and with no one in a black uniform objecting, the nimble Zary finished off with a doorstep backhand tuck behind Swayman.

The nastiness level then moved up when 6-foot-2-inch rookie Martin Pospisil cracked Marchand with a heavy cross-check near the Calgary net. A crowd gathered. An angry crowd. When it was all sorted out, Marchand was assessed a two-minute minor for slashing and Pospisil was ridden off to the badlands, tagged with a five-minute major and accompanying game misconduct.

It didn’t get any better in the second period. From the Bruins perspective, they were thankful it didn’t get worse. Through 40 minutes, the Flames held onto their two-goal lead and had a 21-15 shot advantage.

Shots are not always an accurate indication of how teams have played — in this case, it was an indication of how the teams played. The Bruins could not find a pulse. They looked heavy-legged and their passes frequently were off the mark. The Garden crowd, accustomed to much better this season on Causeway Street, didn’t seem to know what to make of it. Where did their first-place team go?

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.