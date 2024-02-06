Jeffery White Jr. and Jaydaan Correia are carrying on the tradition of basketball excellence at Cambridge

Now White, a senior, and Correia, a sophomore both understand the gravity of playing for the program that produced Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing and one of the most dominant stretches this century.

Jaydaan Correia grew up idolizing the members of the 2016 and 2017 MIAA Division 1 state champions, hoping to follow in their footsteps.

CAMBRIDGE — Jeffery White Jr. moved to Cambridge from New Jersey when he started high school, unaware of the reputation of the basketball program.

The duo keyed the 10th-ranked Falcons to a 67-55 home triumph over No. 18 Bedford with 20 points apiece in a Dual County League divisional crossover matchup Tuesday night at the War Memorial Recreation Center in Cambridge, helping the storied program author a new chapter of relevance under coach Geo Rodriguez.

“The basketball community is great and there have been a lot of legends here,” White said. “We’ve got to lead by the example of the legacy they built.”

Cambridge’s Chais Harriette puts up a shot over the outstretched arm of Bedford’s Justice Buchannan. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

When he was younger, Correia emulated Globe All-Scholastic Jakigh Dottin, a Cambridge star who, after a stop at Towson, went on to score over 1,000 points at Nichols.

“It’s just an honor to be playing for a program like this,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Falcons (13-2) never trailed, riding a strong first-half performance from White and a second-half explosion from Correia to sink the Buccaneers (12-3).

Cambridge senior Jeffery White pulls down a rebound in traffic. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“The scary thing about us is that we have so much depth and so much talent with seven sophomores,” Cambridge coach Geo Rodriguez said. “This game was so important that I had to really make sure we stuck to what’s been working.”

Justice Buchannan scored the game’s first points for Bedford on a leaner, but the Falcons responded with a 9-1 spurt capped by a White 3-pointer.

The Falcons kept their lead until Buchannan found a cutting Mekhi Volcy to tie it just over a minute into the third quarter. Cambridge followed with a run of its own, taking its first double-digit lead on an acrobatic finish by junior point guard Chais Harriette (10 points) in the waning seconds of the third. Correia scored 10 of his points during the game-deciding 15-6 spurt, which reached into the middle of the fourth quarter and pushed the lead to 13.

Cambridge's Jeffery White drains a contested 3-pointer. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“Coach always preaches that we’re trying to get to the next step and to take championship reps every day,” Correia said. “I think we’re getting there. This team has big aspirations.”

Buchannan (22 points) and fellow senior Camdyn Shoesmith (18 points, 12 rebounds) paced Bedford.