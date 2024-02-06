fb-pixelEMass girls’ hockey: 12 straight wins and counting, Duxbury again No. 1 in Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
HS GIRLS' HOCKEY: TOP 20

EMass girls’ hockey: 12 straight wins and counting, Duxbury again No. 1 in Top 20

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated February 6, 2024, 38 minutes ago
Megan Carney and her Duxbury teammates have reeled off 12 straight wins.Debee Tlumacki

For the third straight week, Duxbury reigns supreme over the Globe Top 20 girls’ hockey poll. With victories over Hanover and Quincy/North Quincy, the Dragons extended their winning streak to 12 games. Duxbury faces a tough test Wednesday against No. 7 Malden Catholic.

St. Mary’s is again second, bolstered by an impressive 3-1 win Monday evening against No. 8 Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading, the seventh consecutive victory for the Spartans. Falmouth jumps up a spot to third after a high-scoring 6-5 victory over neighboring Barnstable over the weekend. Notre Dame-Hingham falls one spot to four after losing to Malden Catholic.

Rounding out the top five for another week is Burlington. After tying Middlesex League foe Arlington 1-1 on Monday, the Red Devils need to be on their A-game in Wednesday’s rematch against No. 14 Belmont. The teams skated to a 1-1 tie two weeks ago. Entering the poll this week is No. 19 Westwood. The Wolverines won 10 straight before falling to Walpole on Sunday. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

Advertisement

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ hockey poll

The Globe poll as of Feb. 6, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Duxbury15-1-01
2.St. Mary’s15-1-12
3.Falmouth14-1-14
4.Notre Dame (Hingham)9-3-23
5.Burlington12-1-25
6.Lincoln-Sudbury14-2-16
7.Malden Catholic9-3-27
8.Peabody12-2-08
9.Nauset12-1-19
10.Milton13-3-014
11.Hingham11-5-112
12.Methuen11-3-110
13.Canton14-3-113
14.Belmont9-0-317
15.Winthrop8-2-215
16.Pembroke12-4-011
17.Shrewsbury8-3-420
18.Gloucester12-3-118
19.Westwood11-4-0
20.Bishop Feehan7-7-216

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.

Boston Globe Today