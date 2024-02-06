EMass girls’ hockey: 12 straight wins and counting, Duxbury again No. 1 in Top 20

For the third straight week, Duxbury reigns supreme over the Globe Top 20 girls’ hockey poll. With victories over Hanover and Quincy/North Quincy, the Dragons extended their winning streak to 12 games. Duxbury faces a tough test Wednesday against No. 7 Malden Catholic.

St. Mary’s is again second, bolstered by an impressive 3-1 win Monday evening against No. 8 Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading, the seventh consecutive victory for the Spartans. Falmouth jumps up a spot to third after a high-scoring 6-5 victory over neighboring Barnstable over the weekend. Notre Dame-Hingham falls one spot to four after losing to Malden Catholic.

Rounding out the top five for another week is Burlington. After tying Middlesex League foe Arlington 1-1 on Monday, the Red Devils need to be on their A-game in Wednesday’s rematch against No. 14 Belmont. The teams skated to a 1-1 tie two weeks ago. Entering the poll this week is No. 19 Westwood. The Wolverines won 10 straight before falling to Walpole on Sunday. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.