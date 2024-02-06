Catching up with Providence’s Emily Sisson, whose next stop is the Paris Olympics

The 32-year-old represented the US in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the 10,000 meters amid precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but expects this time to be different.

Sisson, a part-time Providence resident and former Providence College star, qualified for the 2024 Olympics with a 2:22:43 finish at the US Olympic marathon trials in Orlando. She flew to Boston Sunday morning, surprised at how many fans recognized her in the airport.

Emily Sisson doesn’t know how many of her friends and family will accompany her to Paris this summer, but estimates somewhere in the dozens based on how many texts she’s received the last few days.

Advertisement

“When I grew up dreaming about the Olympics, I envisioned the typical experience where you get to celebrate with your friends and family in the host city,” Sisson said Sunday at the New Balance Grand Prix in Brighton. “That’s not the whole reason you go to the Olympics. You go there to compete against the best in the world, but after Tokyo I realized that was something I felt like I was missing and drove me really to work hard to get back to Paris.”

Sisson finished second at the trials, 30 seconds behind a record-setting performance by Fiona O’Keeffe.

“I thought I made really good decisions during the race,” Sisson said. “There were a lot of positive takeaways.”

Born and raised in Wisconsin, Sisson identifies just as much with Rhode Island. She spends most of the year living in Providence with her husband, Shane Quinn, also a former All-American runner with the Friars. They also maintain a residence in Flagstaff, Arizona.

“I grew up in the midwest, but I really grew up as a person in Rhode Island,” Sisson said. “You go through so much in your college years and post college, so I feel like New England’s really a primary home.

Advertisement

“I train through winters here too, so there’s that mentality of getting out the door and getting things done and you’ll feel better for it.”

Sisson started her collegiate career in her home state at the University of Wisconsin, but transferred to Providence after her freshman year. As a graduate student in 2015, she captured the indoor and outdoor 5,000-meter NCAA titles and set the collegiate indoor record for the race during the Big East indoor track and field championships. She signed with New Balance after graduating with 10 All-American honors and seven Big East titles. Sisson stuck with her coach at Providence, Ray Treacy, as a pro, and still trains with him today.

“Her training has evolved year by year, you can’t do too much quickly and have to build it up,” Treacy said.

Sisson set the North American record (2:18:29) at the 2022 Chicago Marathon, the second marathon she had run, and three years after her first 26.2-miler in 2019 in London. She’s finished three marathons since, including last weekend’s Olympic trials.

Her previous Olympic marathon qualification attempt went awry when she dropped out of the 2020 trials in Atlanta after 22 miles. After qualifying for the Olympics in the 10,000 meters, Sisson finished 10th overall in Tokyo and first among Americans despite dealing with various ailments.

“I didn’t have a perfect few weeks leading into Tokyo and standing on the starting line, I wasn’t really sure how things were going to go,” Sisson said. “You’ve just got to show up and give it your best, basically race without having regrets.”

Advertisement

There, she learned there to these major milestones and not jump back into training too quickly.

“We’re always wanting to work harder, perform better and do the next thing, but at the same time your whole career can go by and you didn’t stop to enjoy the really special moments,” Sisson said.

Sisson will rest and recover before returning to training 12 weeks prior to the Olympics. Treacy, who plans to travel to Paris, said Sisson will run “well over 100 miles per week,” work out in the weight room and do tempo runs — all in Providence.

“This is something that she’s really wanted to do,” Treacy said. “She should be very competitive and will continue on running into the years ahead.”