Flames at Bruins: Seven game homestand starts for Boston after All-Star break

This is the first time the teams will meet this season. Boston won both matchups in the 2022-23 season.

Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start for the Bruins, who may be without rookie Matt Poitras.

Fresh off the NHL All-Star break, the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins open a seven-game homestand by hosting the Flames on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The Flames snapped a four-game losing skid in their final game before the All-Star break, but sit 5 points behind St. Louis and Nashville for the second Western Conference wild-card spot.

Here’s your preview.

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -195. O/U: 6.0.

FLAMES

Season record: 22-22-5. vs. spread: 23-26. Over/under: 26-21, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 5-5-0. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 6-4

BRUINS

Season record: 31-9-9. vs. spread: 27-22. Over/under: 25-24

Last 10 games: 7-1-2. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 5-5

TEAM STATISTICS

Goals scored: Calgary 149, Boston 171

Goals allowed: Calgary 151, Boston 127

Power play: Calgary 13.8%, Boston 26.0%

Penalty minutes: Calgary 413, Boston 503

Penalty kill: Calgary 84.4%, Boston 82.8%

Faceoffs won: Calgary 51.4%, Boston 49.3%

Stat of the day: The Bruins have just one regulation loss in their last 12 games.

Notes: Matt Poitras’s status remains unclear after an undisclosed injury sidelined him for the Bruins’ last game on Jan. 27, a 6-2 win in Philadelphia. He participated in Monday’s 40-minute workout at Warrior Ice Arena, along with Jake DeBrusk and Derek Forbort, who both were on the injured list in Philadelphia but are expected to play Tuesday. ... Right winger Andrei Kuzmenko will make his debut for the Flames after arriving from Vancouver in the Elias Lindholm deal last week. Kuzmenko is a threat on the power play, where Calgary has converted at just 13.8 percent (29th in the NHL). ... Calgary claimed defenseman Brayden Pachal off waivers Sunday from the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights, and the forward trio of Jakob Pelletier, Kevin Rooney, and Cole Schwindt were recalled from the AHL. ... Yegor Sharangovich became Calgary’s second 20-goal scorer with three goals in his past six games. Blake Coleman is the other, having totaled a team-high 40 points.

