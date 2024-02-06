EMass girls’ hockey: Striking in OT for Walpole, Elena Govoni headlines Players of the Week

Elena Govoni, Walpole — The senior’s stellar weekend powered the Timberwolves to two important victories. She scored the overtime winner against Braintree on Saturday, then followed it up with two goals in a 4-2 victory No. 19 Westwood on Sunday.

Ava Hines, Norwood — A great two-way performance from the junior led Norwood to a 3-2 overtime win over Tri-Valley League rival Medfield on Saturday. Hines scored two goals, including the game-winner.

Catie Kampersal, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading — Scoring her ninth and 10th goals of the season, the senior forward powered the No. 8 Tanners to a 6-3 victory over Shawsheen/Bedford Saturday.