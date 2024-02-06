Net gain from new MIAA/USTA partnership: Revival of a high school individual tennis tournament

Coaches and players, some of whom have chosen not to play for their high school teams with the elimination of the individual tournament, have campaigned for its return.

A go-to destination for the state’s top players that was first derailed in 2020 by the pandemic, then tabled with the elimination of sectionals in the statewide format in 2021, the individual tournament has been a source of spirited discussion and debate.

A state individual high school tennis tournament, absent since the spring of 2019, now has a clear path to return — hopefully in 2024 — thanks to a new partnership between the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and the United States Tennis Association.

Advertisement

But the logistics of the MIAA administering an individual tournament in a hybrid sport, starting with the seeding process, has been an issue.

On Tuesday’s MIAA tennis committee call, Quaboag Regional athletic director Dave Bouchard said a tournament would have to be run by a separate organization or a coaches association.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Enter the USTA.

“We have been brainstorming … and we are positioned to run a large tournament, and open to working with high school coaches,” said Shawna Fors, player development manager for USTA New England.

Within seconds, there was hope.

“It sounds exciting and promising,” said Bouchard, the committee chair.

“We have to get working on it right away,” said Fors.

Associate executive director Richard Pearson said the MIAA would facilitate dialogue with athletic directors and coaches.

“Let’s make this happen,” he said, noting that since it would not be an MIAA-sanctioned event, it would not require approval from the tournament management committee.

So on a 35-degree day in early February, a USTA individual tournament for MIAA student-athletes got an unexpected and promising start.

Ron Ford, who directs the MIAA’s team tennis tournament, said, “The ultimate goal is to get more kids playing MIAA high school sports; it is a win-win.”

Advertisement

Marblehead senior Mika Garber, the three-time reigning Northeastern Conference MVP, compiled a 15-3 record as a junior. But with Marblehead competing in a smaller league and in the Division 2 postseason, Garber’s opportunities against other top players in the state were limited.

“It’s really important for those top players, because everything they do is part of a team,” said Elisabeth Foukal, entering her 17th year as boys’ coach at Marblehead. “This is something where they can shine on their own.

“It was harder to recognize the individual athletes who really were the best, because they were all in different leagues. It was just harder to assess that; the individual tournament [makes it] pretty clear.”

“If there is an individual tournament, it helps retain the top athletes, because I think there really are some high school players who might choose not to play on their high school team. But having the individual tournament is another way to sort of keep them.

“Looking back, I think most players will say the most fun they ever had playing tennis was when they played for a team. But if they’re really good, they may not stay on it because they think they can do better just playing USTA tournaments.”

…

Per Ford, the MIAA team finals will be returning to MIT’s duPont Tennis Courts on Saturday, June 22.

Advertisement

“It’s a great site for us,” said Ford.

The seeding cutoff is May 23, with the pairings and brackets scheduled to be released May 25.

Globe correspondent Matty Wasserman contributed to this report.





















Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.