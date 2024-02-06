Celtics need to use the five games before All-Star break to get back to consistent, dominant basketball

There are five games left before the All-Star break, when Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum head to Indianapolis for the weekend and the rest of the Celtics get a rest after the NBA passed on Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White as All-Star replacements.

For most teams that’s considered solid basketball, but this year’s Celtics have a higher standard and the goal is to make it to the All-Star break ascending after their recent dip.

For the team with the best record in the NBA, 12 wins and six losses in the past 18 games is considered a slump.

There’s five games left for the Celtics to feel good about themselves going into the eight-day respite, and it begins Wednesday with a tricky game against the high-scoring Hawks.

The Celtics met the Hawks in the Eastern Conference first round last season and the Hawks pushed the series to six games. Atlanta was supposed to take a major step forward this season with all of its players returning and a full season with coach Quin Snyder. But it’s been a majorly disappointing season in Atlanta, and it’s ironic the Celtics will be facing the Hawks less than 48 hours before the trade deadline.

Atlanta is one of the more fascinating teams to watch over the next few days, because general manager Landry Fields could either add to the roster for a playoff run or begin trading pieces to develop a new core around Trae Young.

An interesting player to watch is swingman Saddiq Bey, the former Villanova standout in the final year of his contract, who would fit right into the Celtics’ $6.2 million trade exception created by the Grant Williams trade.

As the Celtics consider what they may need before Thursday’s deadline, they will concentrate on trying to finish what is a softer schedule undefeated before the break. The Celtics opponents over the next week — Atlanta, Washington, Miami, and Brooklyn (twice) — have a combined .389 winning percentage.

The Celtics, who are fully healthy after Brown missed Sunday’s win against the Grizzlies with back soreness, should feast on these teams and continue to build their lead in the East. The Celtics have a five-game lead on the Bucks and Cavaliers with 32 games left to play, and optimally they would love to build such a considerable lead before resting their veteran players before the postseason.

“Just continuing to build the habits offensively,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said when asked about Tuesday’s practice agenda. “Continue to keep our defensive principles and at the same time stay open minded, things that we can recognize throughout the game and situational basketball.

“We’ve executed some stuff at the end of quarters pretty well, but we missed some stuff throughout the year that we have to execute in certain situations. Big emphasis on situational basketball.”

It’s been an interesting stretch for the Celtics. They followed one of their most impressive wins of the year at Miami with a clunker against the Clippers. They rallied to beat New Orleans, held off Indiana, and then were embarrassed by the shorthanded Lakers before beating the undermanned Grizzlies by 40.

Admittedly, the Celtics aren’t playing their sharpest basketball. Mazzulla said he expected a midseason rut, but the key is to play so focused and so hard, especially on defense, that they can win despite being less than their best. With rest and practice windows, the Celtics are hoping they can become rejuvenated and sharpen their principles over this final week before the break.

Mazzulla said he does not make strong suggestions to president of basketball operations Brad Stevens about potential roster additions or deletions. He is content to coach the roster they have now, one that has the best record in the NBA by three games, with players such as Porzingis and Al Horford getting rest and sitting games with injury. The Celtics have made it this far with the roster intact.

“I don’t have a wish list,” he said. “I don’t want to be one of those guys. We have one of the best rosters, so my focus is just to maximize that. That’s the mindset you have to have. You don’t sit there and say you need something else, you’re missing an opportunity to grow.”

Mazzulla’s emphasis with his players has to be just as much on their mental approach as physical. They came out lethargic against the Lakers and lost and even took a quarter and a half to lock in against the Grizzlies before pulling away.

The All-Star break is a chance to spend time with family, rest, vacation and get away from basketball before returning to Boston for Wednesday practice. And the Celtics will need to focus fully for the next week before they take a deep breath, reflect and prepare for the final 27 games.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.