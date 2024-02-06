Patriots mailbag: The No. 3 pick in the draft generates a lot of curiosity

Lots of “Eliot Wolf will look hard at an offensive tackle at No. 3″ talk. Surely this is not true. We’ll hopefully never be in position to get a top QB again.

The NFL offseason action is starting to heat up. The Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl are done, and the combine is on the way later this month. In this week’s mailbag, we have a ton of draft talk, some questions about the new coaching staff, and some free agent possibilities at quarterback. Let’s get to it.

Darren, I hear you. Quarterback is the most important position in football, and there’s no way the Patriots can head into the 2024 season with a depth chart of Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones, and Nathan Rourke and hope to be competitive.

But I get the tackle talk. I still believe in the old maxim that a great offensive line can make a bad quarterback good, and a good quarterback great. Considering how good the group of tackles in this draft is expected to be, and how underwhelming some of the free agent options might look, using a top 75 pick on a tackle might end up being the best compromise. (Especially if they find a way to re-sign Mike Onwenu.)

Given the paucity of success that top-five quarterbacks have had in this league in my lifetime, how can the Pats let a sure thing like Marvin Harrison Jr. slip through their hands?

— Steven Theriault, South Berwick, Maine

Like this question for three reasons: One, the use of the word “paucity.” Two, the idea that Harrison is the closest thing to a sure thing in this draft, at least when you’re talking about offensive skill-position players. And three, I love the idea of Colts legend Marvin Harrison having to root for the Patriots.

The larger point is even though the track record of top-five quarterbacks has been inconsistent, when you have a top-three pick and there are a number of signal-callers who are considered elite, you have to take your shot. Of course, you can take your chances in free agency with someone like Kirk Cousins, and go after Harrison at No. 3, but the window wouldn’t be as wide open with a 35-year-old Cousins as opposed to a quarterback in his early 20s.

From this viewpoint, it means that if you see a quarterback you feel is a good fit at No. 3, I think you need to take him.

The key to next year and the future appears to be a solid GM/personnel manager. Bill’s greatest weakness the last five-plus years needs to be fixed. Hard to believe that any experienced GM wouldn’t want to hire his own coach.

— Jim Biggs, Bluffton, S.C.

Jim, history tells us that hiring a coach before the GM can be a tricky situation, one that doesn’t always necessarily lead to long-term success. I still believe they need to hire a single voice as a GM, but it sounds more like they are going to lean on Eliot Wolf at least as a de facto GM at this point. The recent hires on the coaching staff (Alex Van Pelt in particular) all have some sort of ties to Wolf and his days in Green Bay. I’m willing to acknowledge that Wolf might get an “interim” GM tag sooner rather than later, but I still don’t know who’s going to have the final say when they’re on the clock at (presumably) No. 3.

Who do you think Mayo should get as a veteran coaching presence? I am thinking about the Celtics and their decision to hire Sam Cassell.

— Richard Wallace, Foley, Ala. (via Tewksbury)

At this point, it’s Van Pelt. The 53-year-old offensive coordinator figures to be the oldest guy on the staff, and has spent 28 years in the league (as a player and coach). I suppose they could still theoretically bring someone in as a senior football adviser/associate head coach who could basically be a mentor to Mayo. But right now, Van Pelt figures to be the closest thing to a veteran coaching presence they’ll have.

Would the Patriots consider signing Kirk Cousins and pairing him with Marvin Harrison Jr. in the draft?

— Mark Tyrrell, Peabody

Do you think that signing a veteran QB in free agency and drafting Marvin Harrison with the No. 3 pick makes sense if Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are off the board at No. 3? Or do you think that drafting Jayden Daniels at No. 3 makes more sense?

— Jim Benoit, Delray Beach, Fla. (by way of Mendon)

Paired these questions because I think there’s something intriguing about a Cousins-Harrison combo platter. I don’t necessarily think that’s the best option for the Patriots for a few reasons, including Cousins’s expected price tag and the fact that a window for success wouldn’t be as wide as it would be with a 23-year-old rookie. But if you’re all-in on Harrison, it’s a path worth considering.

One other scenario: If Tampa Bay doesn’t sign Baker Mayfield (or hit him with the franchise tag), given the history between Mayfield and Van Pelt, he might be a possibility. But it’s my belief that the Patriots would be more inclined to go after the quarterback in the draft, for a few reasons. Ultimately, when the No. 3 pick rolls around and you haven’t made a significant add at QB in free agency and Williams is off the board, Daniels may represent the best option.

I know no one really loves to talk about the backups, but Mac has to go somewhere. And the Pats need a veteran backup. Based on history, what would you think of a Mac Jones for Sam Darnold trade? Mac is thought to be more like Brock Purdy, and Darnold would be a contender to start after backing up in San Francisco.

— Scott Mertens, Barrington, N.H.

Scott, your thinking is sound. In my opinion, you just have the wrong quarterback. If I was New England, I’d pursue Jacoby Brissett as a free agent as opposed to trading Jones for Darnold. Brissett is a guy who has had success in multiple systems. He’d be cost-effective, and is known to be one of the best locker-room guys in the league. There’s a question about whether or not he’d be happy as a backup QB/mentor at this stage of his career, but if he’d be open to it, that would be the road I’d take.

After watching videos and reading reviews, is it possible that Maye would be the best of quarterbacks for the Patriots?

— Bob Freeman, Boca Raton, Fla.

Bob, I like Drake Maye, and I believe that if he stays healthy and is surrounded by good coaching, he’ll have a long and successful career in the NFL.

But I love Caleb Williams, and if I was a GM in the top five that needed a quarterback, I’d move heaven and earth to get him.

Could the New England braintrust agree? We have no point of reference when it comes to the draft habits of the new front office structure, so we can’t say, “Oh, they would never give up multiple picks to move up to the No. 1 spot to take Williams.” It would take a significant amount of draft capital to do it, and for a team like the Patriots that has multiple needs, I’m not sure they would try it.

But I believe that if there’s one guy in this year’s draft you’d think about going all-in on, it would be him.

If he was willing to adjust to the new NFL with up-and-coming position coaches, Belichick would probably be coaching in 2024.

— Raymond Stern, Michigan

Raymond, I’d tweak that statement to read: If Belichick were open to working with a personnel guy and/or GM, he probably would be coaching in 2024. I’m not suggesting that’s the only reason he doesn’t have a job heading into next season. Just saying that’s part of the conversation. Of the openings, there just wasn’t a good fit. For what it’s worth, I think he’s going to be a head coach somewhere in 2025.

So what’s your impression so far of the new Patriots regime?

— Ed Helinski, Auburn, N.Y.

Cautious — very cautious — optimism. Mayo is in the process of making some substantial changes on the way they operate, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, and the players (on and off the record) seem enthused about the situation. That being said, I still have questions, particularly when it comes to who will have the final say on personnel.

Wolf seems to be moving into that power vacuum that has been created regarding personnel, but is that a short-term plan or something that will end up with him having final say on free agents and draft picks?

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.