One way or the other, Patriots must address the quarterback position this offseason

This past season, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe were joined by a rotating cast of characters at the No. 3 spot who were part of one of the worst offensive seasons in franchise history. While there were occasional flashes of positivity (wins over Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and Denver were the high-water marks), in all it was a forgettable year at quarterback for New England.

After 20 years of peerless quarterback play, the Patriots have spent much of the last four seasons experiencing the flip side of life, with things bottoming out in 2023.

Fair or not, it all started with Jones. After a solid rookie year that ended with a Pro Bowl berth and a spot in the playoffs, he has undergone two mostly abysmal seasons, with 2023 ending with him third on the depth chart. It wasn’t all his fault; at least part of his problems can be pinned on having three different offensive coordinators in his first three years, as well as a ragged and ineffective offensive line in 2023. But Jones is still labeled as the poster boy for an offense that was stuck in neutral for most of the season.

As for Zappe, an outsized confidence led to some occasionally impressive throws. But when it came to putting together 60 solid minutes on a week-to-week basis, he wasn’t much better than his counterpart, as good defenses showed the ability to shut him down consistently.

While the possibility exists that some combination of Jones, Zappe, and Nathan Rourke will be on the roster when training camp rolls around in July, with the Patriots armed with the third overall pick and projected to have a ton of salary cap space, it would seem unlikely.

After botching the dismount from Tom Brady, the Patriots would appear to have their first real opportunity to hit the reset button at the position. Free agency? Draft pick? Trade? It’s all part of the conversation this offseason as New England will look to find answers at a position that was the difference-maker for the franchise for the better part of two decades.

Currently on the roster: Mac Jones (65 percent completion rate, 2,120 yards, 10 TDs, 12 INTs in 11 starts), Bailey Zappe (60 percent completion rate, 1,272 yards, 6 TDs, 9 INTs in six starts), Nathan Rourke.

Notable free agents (pending franchise tag assignments):

Kirk Cousins, who is coming off an Achilles’ tendon injury, is the best of a group that features a lot of veterans and journeymen. Cousins’s price tag figures to be sizable enough to scare away some suitors, but given the market, he’s still going to draw plenty of attention.

As for the rest of the group, it’s worth noting that Baker Mayfield and new Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt had a good working relationship when they were together in Cleveland, while Jacoby Brissett is a high-quality, cost-effective veteran who could serve as a bridge guy for a rookie who might need a few games when it comes to getting his feet wet in the NFL.

In addition, Gardner Minshew was effective in the same sort of role in Indianapolis this past season when Anthony Richardson went down with an injury four games into his rookie season.

Tier 1: Kirk Cousins (70 percent completion rate, 2,331 yards, 18 TDs, 5 INTs in eight games), Ryan Tannehill (65 percent completion rate, 1,616 yards, 4 TDs, 7 INTs in 10 games), Baker Mayfield (64 percent completion rate, 4,044 yards, 28 TDs, 10 INTs in 17 games).

Tier 2: Jacoby Brissett (78 percent completion rate, 224 yards, 3 TDs, in three games), Gardner Minshew (62 percent completion rate, 3,305 yards, 15 TDs, 9 INTs in 17 games), Jameis Winston (53 percent completion rate, 264 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs in seven games).

Draft possibilities

It’s a top-heavy group led by Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels. Williams and Daniels have Heisman Trophies on their résumés, while Maye provided his bona fides over a successful career at North Carolina. All three have emerged as top-five prospects. Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix could be late-first-round possibilities.

When it comes to the Patriots, one plausible scenario has them taking wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or tackle Joe Alt at No. 3, then hoping to get someone like Nix or Penix at the start of the second round with the 34th overall pick. That also could be the choice if they go hard after someone like Cousins in free agency. Regardless, every option needs to be explored for a team that desperately needs a spark at the position.

Day 1: Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (North Carolina), Jayden Daniels (Louisiana State), Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington)

Day 2: J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Spencer Rattler (South Carolina), Jordan Travis (Florida State), Michael Pratt (Tulane)

Day 3: Kedon Slovis (BYU), Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland), Brennan Armstrong (North Carolina State), Sam Hartman (Notre Dame)

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com.