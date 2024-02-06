Some things that I got right in the sports world over the years

Nope. I’d be a gazillionaire living the bon vivant life or a Nobel Prize winner securing world peace. Like Andre Drummond at the free throw line, I’ve had some embarrassing misses; some idiot thought Trey Lance would be the best of the quarterbacks taken in the 2021 NFL Draft and also stated that Kellen Mond could have a nice NFL career as a starter. I once compared a young Jackie Bradley Jr. to Derek Jeter, and openly scoffed at the Patriots signing Danny Woodhead, declaring it merely a ploy to toy with the New York Jets (oops).

Every job possesses occupational hazards. For a sportswriter, the primary one is predictions. As I often tell folks who ask me for a win-loss prognostication, a final score, or the definitive direction of a local sports franchise, if I could accurately predict the future, do you think I would waste it on sports?

But sometimes acting as sports prophet, you get it right. I’ve had to eat a lot of crow over the years, but here’s a bit of crowing inspired by the return of Boston Basketball Binky Marcus Smart on Sunday.

My Mount Rushmore of Right:

1. Brady over Belichick: It’s crystal clear now with the canonized coach deposed after going 29-39 overall with three losing seasons in four years following Tom Brady’s departure. But some of us were saying this during the halcyon days of the Patriots six-ring dynasty.

The narrative swallowed by many in New England, including ownership, was that as long as you brandished the genius of Bill Belichick, the team would Foxborough Forever be a contender. This one was never about personal preference. It was philosophical.

Change the names to coach Jack Smith and quarterback Joe Jones, you’ll never convince me that having a singular all-time great winner at the most influential position in North American team sports isn’t significantly more valuable than having a singular all-time great coach. The facts have borne that out.

Belichick with Brady as his starting quarterback is 249-75, including the playoffs, with six championships. Belichick without Brady is 84-103 with two playoff appearances and one playoff win.

It was never 50-50 credit for the Patriots dynasty. It was more like 70-30, Brady. Some saw it, even when that sentiment was deeply unpopular.

2. The Celtics trading Marcus Smart: Smart is a tremendously polarizing player. Regular readers know which pole I reside on. However, Smart absolutely deserved the fan fete, hero’s welcome, and the “Hero Among Us” recognition for his invaluable work in the Boston community he received on Sunday.

But … his on-court impact was overrated and overstated. The Celtics are a better team without him and with a better player plugged into the third spot in their Hierarchy of Stars — Kristaps Porzingis, acquired in the trade that shipped Smart to Memphis.

Too many Celtics fans conflate affection with accomplishment when it comes to Smart, whose hard-nosed, tenacious style endeared him forever to the Parishioners of the Parquet. As colleague Gary Washburn penned, “The Celtics have flourished in Smart’s absence.” Even Smart acknowledged he would’ve done the deal that brought back Porzingis.

The reality is that Smart’s emotional volatility as a team leader was a liability. It mirrored the team coming unglued in clutch moments, losing a pair of Eastern Conference finals Game 7s on their home floor, and losing series it should’ve won (2020 Eastern Conference finals to the Heat, 2022 NBA Finals to the Warriors, and 2023 Eastern Conference finals to Miami). The same goes for his inflated sense of accomplishment.

Finally, Smart’s calling card is #winningplays. That represents cognitive dissonance for a player who played more games in a Celtics uniform than anyone else who was unable to capture a championship, 689.

3. Mac Jones as “JAG” Jones: This is my Cassandra of Quarterbacks. Honestly, the prognostication wasn’t that Jones would be terrible or scuffle the way he did in 2023, getting benched for Bailey Zappe. It was that Jones wasn’t going to be a franchise quarterback. He was going to be a run-of-the-mill NFL starter like Andy Dalton.

The “JAG Jones” nickname had to be retired because it was getting massively misconstrued. Back then certain professional Patriots observers were declaring him a top 10 quarterback — spoiler alert: he never was — and accusing moi of having an agenda.

Now, after having his confidence demolished like the Government Center Garage, it’s unclear whether Jones can even aspire to average starter.

During his rookie season, Jones was protected and nurtured by then-offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Following McDaniels’s departure, Jones was thrown to the wolves. The result was a 7-17 record as a starter the last two seasons, with 26 turnovers in his last 25 games. Now it appears Jones is likely to be supplanted by a quarterback the Patriots draft in April.

4. The Celtics should be wary of taking Markelle Fultz No. 1: Let’s hop in the way-back machine to 2017. After a couple of crushing misses (1997 and 2007) and a draft lottery letdown in 2016, the Celtics finally earned the No. 1 overall pick. Fultz, a guard out of the Washington, is seen as the slam-dunk selection. Celtics fans are ready to buy Fultz jerseys in bulk.

But there were red flags on his résumé: His team went 9-22, including 2-16 in Pac-12 play. The Huskies lost to Yale at home. Washington lost 11 of the last 13 games he played in. That lack of impact on winning was concerning.

Admittedly, I should’ve been more strident, but then-Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge also declared caveat emptor after the team brought in Fultz for a visit. Ainge dealt the No. 1 pick to the 76ers in a fleecing, moving down to No. 3, where he took Jayson Tatum. JT is one of the best players in the NBA.

Fultz is a career 27.5 percent 3-point shooter with a scoring average of 11.6 points per game who can’t stay on the court because of injuries in two stops (Philly and Orlando).

Honorable mention: Nailing the Celtics drafting Jaylen Brown in 2016, panning the Patriots selection of wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, and declaring Boston College made a mistake firing Al Skinner as men’s basketball coach in 2010. The Eagles haven’t reached the NCAA Tournament since then, and post-Skinner have posted one winning season (2010-11).