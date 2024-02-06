The competition has been close through a month of PWHL play

The opening game was a 4-0 rout by New York over Toronto, but only one other game has seen a four-goal difference. Four games were decided by three goals. Three were two-goal wins, but one of those came with an empty-netter.

Sixteen of the league’s first 25 games — from puck drop to the two-week international break that ends Feb. 14 — were decided by one goal.

Entering the break, the PWHL standings were similarly close.

Montreal (17 points) was 2 points ahead of Minnesota for the overall lead. Boston (11) was in a three-way tie for third with Toronto and New York. Last-place Ottawa (10), like Boston, had played seven games while the rest of the league had played nine.

In other words: Less than halfway into the 24-game schedule, nothing had been decided. Any combination of four teams could create the PWHL’s inaugural two-round, best-of-five playoff structure. The two left out? Who knows?

A quick heat check on the PWHL original six:

Montreal: Hottest team in the league entering the break, winning its last three by 2-1 scores. Going with Elaine Chuli in goal (.962 save percentage), who has won all three of her starts, over Ann-Renee Desbiens seems to be the right call.

Minnesota: Special teams don’t seem to matter in the Land of Lakes. Minnesota’s 78.6 percent penalty-kill rate is by far the league’s worst, and on the power play (4.2 percent), only Montreal (3.8) is worse.

Boston: The star power, particularly game-controlling center Alina Müller, defender Megan Keller, and captain Hilary Knight, has carried the day.

Toronto: No idea what you’ll see from night to night. The only team to lose by four goals twice. Also beat Minnesota by three last week. Won its last two at home (Mattamy Athletic Centre, capacity 2,506), some good news before trading its tiny confines for a Feb. 16 date with Montreal at 19,800-seat Scotiabank Arena, home of the Maple Leafs.

New York: Struggled after winning the first PWHL game on New Year’s Day in Toronto, but feeling great after scoring four unanswered beginning in the final 5:06 of the regulation to beat Ottawa, 4-3. Alex Carpenter, who scored the last two in that one, is one of the league’s most dangerous.

Ottawa: The red-and-black have lost their last three, including that tough giveaway to New York. Netminder Emerance Maschmeyer, an All-Star, has looked shaky. A bright spot: First-year pro Lexie Adzija has scored four times on 11 shots.

A much better fit

One thing all women’s hockey players had in common: Growing up, finding equipment that fit them was difficult. PWHL players are enjoying the change.

Ottawa defender Amanda Boulier, 30, is the league’s shortest player at 5 feet 1 inch. She used to cut down sticks that were taller than she was. They were difficult to bend, and muted her shot power.

“You don’t get that whip in the stick,” she said. “You just don’t shoot as hard. Especially when you’re taking snapshots, you don’t have all that power behind it, it can be tough to get off a quality shot.”

Now, representatives from Bauer, CCM, and other manufacturers come to Ottawa’s practice rink and ensure that Boulier has the right stick (a Bauer Hyperlite, which she prefers for its featherlike feel) in the right length, with the proper flex (55), curve (P92), and lie (P88). She also has custom mitts, which she joked are “little kid’s gloves … I have hands that look like Christmas tree ornaments. They are quite small.”

That’s no longer an issue, since equipment makers are reading the market differently.

“They now make shoulder pads and pants that are actually fit, and are made for women,” Boulier said. “There’s not enough out there for youth, especially when it comes to the stick.

“There’s so much to it. I was so undereducated growing up. Unless you have a trusted adviser who has played at a high level and has access to that information, you’re just going in blind.”

Not every player needs all the latest gear. Boulier has used the same shoulder pads — boys’ Bauer 5000s, with reattached Velcro straps — for about 20 years. She has no plans to change. Comfort is key.

Stay tuned

As of Tuesday, the PWHL had yet to confirm the date of its trade deadline and when rosters will be frozen for the postseason. It did shed some light on the six “TBD” games on its schedule, which are expected to be large-arena games. Boston and Ottawa will play at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena at 6 p.m. March 16. Toronto and Montreal will play at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena at 12:30 p.m. March 16. There are four TBDs remaining,including April 21, when Boston visits New York

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him @mattyports.