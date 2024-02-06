With the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the NFL is still trying to thread the needle on sports gambling

Less than a decade later, the NFL has done a 180 on sports gambling and its mecca. The NFL allowed the Raiders to move here in 2020. It has three official sportsbook partners — Caesars, FanDuel, and Boston-based DraftKings. And for the first time, its signature event is in Sin City, Sunday’s meeting of the 49ers and Chiefs just minutes from The Strip. The Super Bowl media center even has NFL-themed slot machines .

It was just 8½ years ago that Tony Romo had a fantasy football convention shut down by the NFL because it was being held at The Venetian Las Vegas. The event had nothing to do with a casino or traditional gambling, but the league still threatened to fine or suspend any player who attended because of its location.

LAS VEGAS — Super Bowl LVIII will be a triumphant homecoming of sorts for a quarterback, but not Patrick Mahomes or Brock Purdy.

“Just shows the evolution,” said Romo, who is calling Sunday’s game for CBS. “The fact that we’re here is awesome. I think it’s going to be maybe the biggest event that Vegas has ever had, and that’s saying something.”

The NFL’s full-throttle embrace of Las Vegas and sports gambling is a far cry from a decade ago. In a 2012 deposition, commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL fought vigorously against New Jersey’s new sports gambling law, a stepping stone to nationwide legalization.

“If gambling is permitted freely on sporting events, normal incidents of the game such as bad snaps, dropped passes, turnovers, penalties, and play calling inevitably will fuel speculation, distrust, and accusations of point-shaving or game-fixing,” Goodell said.

What has changed? The whole sports environment. The NFL’s switch began in 2018, when the US Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. It had effectively banned sports betting nationwide; nearly six years after its repeal, sports betting is legal in 38 states plus Washington, D.C.

The NFL doesn’t see its about-face as a big deal.

“While Las Vegas is a symbol because it’s had sports gambling for quite some time, it’s also a very sophisticated city,” said NFL senior vice president Jeff Miller, “and a mature city as it relates to engagement with the NFL and other sports. That makes us very comfortable with playing a game there.”

“People used to say this is just a gambling town. This is an entertainment town,” Goodell added. “This is a sports town, this is an event town.”

The concerns Goodell expressed in 2012 still exist. Every time a team kicks a meaningless field goal at the end of a blowout, or a player gets upset about his stats after a win, a certain segment of fans is going to wonder if gambling played a role.

But the NFL believes that going into business with sportsbooks can help police suspicious activity.

“There’s an array of resources that we use. That includes working with our partners [and] state regulators. We have external agencies that we work with as well,” said David Highhill, the NFL’s general manager of sports betting. “The fact that we trained more than 17,000 people this season just speaks to how broad our efforts go to ensure all individuals are trained on the policy.”

The NFL believes education, transparency, and thoughtful messaging will maintain the integrity of the competition. The 17,000 employees in the NFL ecosystem — which includes medical personnel, broadcasters, game-day workers, external vendors, and equipment staff — are required to undergo training on the gambling policy before the season. This past year, the NFL also made a second video specifically tailored to rookies.

NFL policies state all personnel are prohibited from gambling on the NFL in any form. Goodell said that 25 league employees have been fired and 13 players have been suspended since the league went into business with sports gambling.

The NFL has been mostly transparent with punishments, announcing each discipline of players and coaches publicly. Personnel are often fined six games for minor violations like placing a bet on another sport while in the team facility. Punishment is a year or longer if the violation is for gambling on the NFL, or using illegal off-shore sports books. League office personnel are terminated immediately for such violations.

The NFL publicized a memo Goodell sent to league personnel last week reminding non-player employees that they can’t bet on the Super Bowl, and can only play casino games during their off hours. League office personnel are prohibited from playing any casino games this week.

“The goal would be with that transparency, hopefully soon, you’ll have a deterrent effect,” Miller said. “Understanding that there is discipline associated with not following those rules is another way to make sure that people are aware of what the consequences are.”

The NFL also says it tries to be thoughtful with its gambling advertising. Though it may seem viewers are constantly bombarded with betting ads, a policy instituted in 2021 limits them to one per quarter of a game broadcast, plus halftime — less than 5 percent of all advertising. The NFL will dial it back further Sunday, with just one ad before kickoff and two during the game.

The NFL knows it needs to be mindful of promoting an addictive and potentially harmful product. The league helped create the Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising with several leagues and TV networks in April, and in 2021 gave a multimillion-dollar grant to the National Council on Problem Gambling.

An ad featuring Kurt Warner with the message, “Stick to your game plan, always bet responsibly,” ran more than 800 times during the season, Highhill said. And resources for gambling addiction and recovery are included in every presentation given to NFL personnel.

“Two themes became clear to us with legalized gambling,” Highhill said. “Be mindful about the tenor, volume, and saturation of sports betting advertising, and the second is the vital importance on supporting responsible gambling practices and awareness and funding.”

The NFL’s flip-flop isn’t surprising. With everyone else making money off sports gambling, it wants its cut. But the league knows it has to be thoughtful and transparent about it in order to maintain the trust of its fans.

“We take this incredibly serious,” Goodell said. “We understand the risk. We did not make the decisions. Ultimately the decision was by the Supreme Court. We have been cautious. We have been, I think, very thoughtful in our approach, but we know that protecting the integrity is No. 1.”

