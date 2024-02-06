On Super Bowl Opening Night, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was the matchup everyone was talking about

What are your plans for Valentine’s Day? He’s just focused on the Super Bowl.

There were kid reporters from Nickelodeon, writers from “Inside Edition” and People magazine, television personalities from Brazil and Argentina — all eager to ask about the same topic: Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

LAS VEGAS — If you wanted to ask Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce a question Monday evening, you had to be prepared to throw elbows. Kelce’s stall for Super Bowl Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium garnered by far the biggest crowd, with media members staking out their place two hours before his availability was scheduled to begin.

Does Kelce plan on traveling to watch Swift perform in Australia when the season is over? He once again wouldn’t commit to anything beyond the Super Bowl.

Throughout his first decade in the NFL, Kelce made a name for himself with historic levels of production on a winning team and a gregarious personality. Now, in his 11th season, his popularity has reached new heights thanks to Swift, his girlfriend and perhaps the most popular musical artist right now.

The pair first connected after Kelce attended one of Swift’s concerts in Kansas City in July. He had hoped to give her a friendship bracelet with his telephone number, but his efforts were unsuccessful because of the strict protocols regarding who can meet the pop star at her shows. When Swift heard about the story, which Kelce told on his podcast, she decided to reach out.

Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Six months later, the two are a couple that has captivated their respective industries, if not more. Kelce acknowledged it: Monday’s media turnout marked the biggest crowd he’s seen on Super Bowl opening night in the four appearances of his career.

The heightened interest is evident by not only the growth in his Instagram followers and podcast listeners, but also the increased viewership of Chiefs games. Even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recognized the NFL’s expanded audience as a result of Kelce’s relationship with Swift. One fan in the stands Monday night even brought a custom No. 13 Chiefs jersey with her last name across the top.

“People are talking about the game that weren’t talking about the game yesterday,” Goodell said. “Taylor is obviously a dynamo. Everything she touches, there are people following. We count ourselves fortunate and we welcome it.”

Added Kelce, “I think Taylor’s fanbase is absolutely unbelievable. The support they give her, the support they give what she supports and what she loves in this world. It’s been awesome to see the NFL expand in that regard and hear how many young girls are getting into the game of football and are enjoying those moments with their fathers and their loved ones.”

On Monday, Kelce still fielded a few questions about his experience playing with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He dodged questions about his and his brother Jason’s retirement plans. He briefly previewed the upcoming rematch against the San Francisco 49ers, the team the Chiefs beat five years ago to secure Super Bowl LIV and Kelce’s first ring.

But the vast majority of questions Kelce faced had nothing to do with football and everything to do with Swift.

Was he able to watch the Grammys on Sunday night? Yup, the team landed just in time for Kelce to stream the awards show, where Swift’s “Midnights” won Album of the Year. She now stands alone as the artist with the most wins in that category.

“She’s unbelievable,” Kelce said. “She’s re-writing the history books herself. I told her I have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too.”

Taylor Swift's favorite number is 13. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Has he heard any of the tracks off Swift’s just-announced 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poet’s Department,” which is scheduled to be released on April 19? Yup, although he won’t reveal any details about what to expect.

“I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops,” he said.

If the persistent questioning about his relationship bothered Kelce, he certainly didn’t let it show. He graciously accepted a friendship bracelet. He chuckled when a reporter referenced one of Swift’s songs, “Getaway Car,” in a question. He did his best to sidestep probes about their future, including the possibility of a proposal.

Kelce fielded the incessant queries with grace. He downplayed the attention surrounding their status. He pushed back on the notion that he’s facing additional pressure because of his high-profile relationship. He repeatedly commended Swift’s rabid fanbase for their unconditional support of her and now him.

“It’s been fun to gather the Swifties into Chiefs Kingdom and open them up to the football world and the sports world,” he said. “It’s been cool to experience all of that.”

Swift will be in Tokyo on Wednesday to resume the international portion of her Eras Tour. She’ll be there for four shows, the last of which is Saturday, but will still be able to arrive in Las Vegas in time for the Super Bowl thanks to time zones and her access to a private jet.

In the meantime, though, the Swift-related questions are unlikely to stop. If Monday night was any indication, the Kelce-Swift (Trayvis? Swelce?) mania is just getting started in Vegas.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.