Massachusetts players are making an impact in women’s college basketball as we head toward March

Grace Efosa, Providence — Efosa missed just over a month with injuries, but came back on fire in mid-January. The 5-11 senior from Lawrence dropped 29 points to help the Friars beat Villanova in overtime, 82-76, on Jan. 24. Efosa, who played at Whittier Tech, is averaging career highs in points (13.3), rebounds (5.4), and minutes (34.4).

Ali Brigham, Penn State — The 6-foot-4-inch senior center has started every game for the Nittany Lions (16-6) and seen her minutes more than double from last year. Brigham is averaging 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 58.4 percent from the field. She graduated from Franklin as the school’s all-time leading scorer (1,692 points) and is a former Globe Super Team member.

Massachusetts has developed plenty of star basketball players who are making an impact at schools outside the state. Here are 11 to keep an eye on in the month leading up to March Madness:

Camryn Fauria, Binghamton — The 6-foot sophomore has jumped into the starting lineup as a sophomore, averaging 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. Fauria most recently tallied 16 points and 6 rebounds in a huge victory against Vermont. She played at Bishop Feehan and is the daughter of two-time Patriots Super Bowl champion Christian Fauria.

Anna Foley, Quinnipiac — A two-time Globe Super Team member from Andover, Foley continues to build on a strong start to her freshman year. The 6-3 center is averaging 12.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. She most recently amassed 18 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals in Saturday’s 65-54 victory against Rider.

Belle Lanpher, Central Connecticut State — The Princeton native and Wachusett High star is at 973 career points with a good chance to surpass 1,000. Lanpher, a 5-5 senior guard, is putting up 13.1 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Taina Mair and Oluchi Okananwa, Duke — The Bay State Blue Devils have continued to soar since we checked in with them in December. Okananwa is the team’s leading rebounder (6.6) and second-leading scorer (10.8) despite playing off the bench. Mair sits third on the team at 10.4 points per game and leads in minutes (31.2) and assists (3.5). Duke (14-7) is 23rd in the NCAA’s national NET rankings.

Mia Mancini, Bryant — Mancini is one off the national lead for freshmen with 61 3-pointers, a testament to the early impact of the 5-6 guard from Mansfield. She’s putting up 13.6 points per game and canning 37.4 percent of her threes, helping Bryant (10-12) chase its first winning season since 2016-17.

Brenna McDonald, Yale — After playing scarce minutes her first three years at Yale, McDonald has broken through as a senior. The former Globe Super Team center from Natick has started every game and logged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks. She just helped the Bulldogs take down Penn Saturday with a 19-point, 10-rebound performance.

Nina Minicozzi, Dartmouth — It’s been a tough season for the Big Green (6-13, 0-7 Ivy League), but Minicozzi represents a quality addition for the future. The freshman guard from Belmont has been a fixture in the starting lineup, contributing 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds. Her best game to date was a 19-point outing in a Dec. 8 victory against Navy.

Ariana Vanderhoop, Monmouth — Vanderhoop helped the Hawks make the NCAA Tournament last year, and she’s an important piece to their 13-7 season so far. A 5-9 senior, Vanderhoop is posting 9.3 points and 4.1 rebounds as a starting guard. She won two state championships in high school at Cathedral.

A weak week

It was a tough week for the nine Massachusetts D1 teams, who went a combined 2-13. Northeastern scored a 51-46 victory against Elon Friday before losing Sunday to North Carolina A&T. Yirsy Queliz, a three-time state champion at St. Mary’s (Lynn), has started the last nine contests for the Huskies as a freshman ... Harvard captured a 73-62 win at Cornell Saturday. Sophomore Katie Krupa logged her first career double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds ... Holy Cross saw its unbeaten season at home end with a 60-47 loss to Loyola Maryland Saturday. The Crusaders are now 10-1 in Worcester (14-7 overall, 8-2 Patriot League).





