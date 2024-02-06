President’s assassination case yields an unexpected name: the first lady’s

Instead, it says that she and other accomplices gave statements that were contradicted by other witnesses, suggesting that they were complicit in the attack, and notes that one of the main suspects in custody in Haiti claimed the first lady wanted to take over the presidency.

A copy of a criminal complaint filed by a public prosecutor and submitted to a Haitian court that was obtained by The New York Times does not accuse her of planning the killing or offer any direct evidence of her involvement.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A Haitian prosecutor has recommended charges against 70 people for the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Among the former Colombian soldiers and Haitian government officials accused in the case is one unexpected name: former first lady Martine Moïse, who was seriously injured in the attack.

The complaint did not provide any more details about her statements.

Her lawyer denied the accusations.

“We do not believe that she is or could ever be a suspect in the case,” the lawyer, Paul Turner, who is based in Florida, told the Times. “She was a victim, just like her children that were there, and her husband.” Some critics also said they believed the complaint had been tainted by politics.

The accusation against Moïse’s widow is the most surprising detail in the complaint, which is based on interviews with dozens of witnesses and took more than two years to produce.

Under Haiti’s legal system, the prosecutor’s filing is not binding and only the investigating judge, who did not respond to requests for comment, can issue formal charges.

The complaint was prepared by the public prosecutor for the capital, Port-au-Prince, Edler Guillaume, a political appointee of the current government.

Some legal analysts said the complaint raised concerns that the country’s judicial system was being weaponized to deflect attention from accusations that some senior government officials, including the prime minister, have been implicated in the assassination.

Records show Prime Minister Ariel Henry had spoken to a key conspirator by phone shortly before and after the killing. Henry has denied any involvement in the assassination.

Martine Moïse has long criticized the investigation, saying Haitian officials have shown little interest in unmasking the masterminds of the crime.

Daniel L. Foote, a former US special envoy to Haiti, called the complaint “another bad act” in the aftermath of the assassination. “The fact that this government is running the investigation is bad enough,” Foote said. “It’s not even close to independent.”

A separate investigation in the United States has resulted in federal charges against 11 men accused of conspiring to kill Jovenel Moïse. Five men pleaded guilty, and the former first lady is expected to testify at the trial for the remaining defendants, which is scheduled this year in South Florida.

Jovenel Moïse, 53, was killed on July 7, 2021, when 20 Colombian commandos, hired by a Miami-area security company, stormed the president’s home outside the Haitian capital in the middle of the night, the Haitian investigation showed.

His security guards were largely absent or put up little or no resistance, which raised suspicions that the assassination had been an inside job. The president and his wife were shot as the gunmen ransacked their house, apparently in search of cash and documents.

Since Moïse was killed, Haiti has descended into violence and political upheaval. Gangs have seized control of much of the capital, killing and kidnapping thousands of people, while elections have not been held for voters to select Moïse’s replacement.

A multinational deployment led by Kenya aimed at helping secure Haiti was blocked by a Kenyan court last month, but officials there said they plan to send a force despite the legal ruling.

The investigating judge in Moïse’s assassination, Walther Voltaire, is expected to issue a final indictment this month. He could follow Guillaume’s recommendations or choose to drop or add charges.

Haitian authorities have arrested 44 people in connection with the assassination, including 20 Colombians, 19 Haitian law enforcement officers, including three heads of the presidential security detail. All are among the 70 people named in the public prosecutor’s complaint.

None of the jailed defendants have been officially charged, suggesting that politics has played a role in the case, said Brian Concannon, executive director of the Institute for Justice & Democracy in Haiti, a left-leaning advocacy and human rights group.

“It’s a system that is very subject to political manipulation,” Concannon said. “You have a prime minister who already fired a previous prosecutor who asked too many awkward questions.”

The prime minister’s office said Henry has no control over the investigators, whom a spokesperson insisted operate independently.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.