Boston Symphony Orchestra announces Carnegie Hall programs for 2025

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has offered Boston listeners a first preview of some of next season’s Symphony Hall offerings, with the announcement of two programs to be performed at Carnegie Hall in spring 2025. The orchestra typically makes a trip to Carnegie Hall each year, and the programs it performs at Carnegie are also performed at home.

On April 23, 2025, music director Andris Nelsons will conduct Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 with pianist Mitsuko Uchida, and pair it with Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 15. The next evening, April 24, cellist Yo-Yo Ma will join the BSO and Nelsons for Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1, which Ma last performed with the orchestra at Symphony Hall in fall 2023. That program will also include Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 11, “The Year 1905.”

In addition to next season’s airings at Symphony Hall, dates to be determined, the BSO and Nelsons will also perform symphonies included in the Carnegie Hall programs at next year’s Shostakovich Festival Leipzig, a grand undertaking uniting the BSO with the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, which Nelsons also directs.

