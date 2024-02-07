In ‘Masters of the Air’ and elsewhere, Anthony Boyle rises to the challenge

“Masters of the Air,” Apple TV+’s follow-up to World War II miniseries “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific,” will release the fourth of nine episodes on Friday. So far, a lot of the action has been set in the tinny, cramped B-17s, so claustrophobic and terrifying.

As someone who needs to pop a pill in order to get on a plane, I was riveted by Anthony Boyle’s performance as navigator Harry Crosby, who is also the series narrator. There are excruciating scenes of Crosby puking into a paper bag, sweating, trying to function while nausea and anxiety consume him. You can feel his horror, aware that the direction of the plane is in his shaking, clammy hands. Boyle captures the unreality of it all, and while it’s at times hard to know who’s who behind the air masks on the show, he is always distinct.