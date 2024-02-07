Super Bowl commercials 2024: See Tom Brady, Budweiser, and more big game ads

In addition to the championship matchup between the Chiefs and the 49ers in Las Vegas — not to mention the possible appearance of pop megastar Taylor Swift — viewers will have their eyes peeled for the annual rollout of star-studded Super Bowl commercials that will air in between the action.

The Patriots may not be in the Super Bowl this year, but fans have plenty to look forward to during the big game broadcast on Sunday.

Brands are going all out this year, spending $7 million just to air a 30-second ad during the game. Companies are also enlisting the help of A-list actors and athletes, with stars like Tom Brady, Tina Fey, Lionel Messi, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Aniston, Kris Jenner, Christopher Walken, and more all set to appear in 2024 Super Bowl commercials.

Check out below to see the ads and teasers for commercials that will air during Super Bowl 58 on Sunday.

BetMGM

Brady goes incognito as cowboy hat-wearing, seven-time pool champion “Tim Birdie” in a funny big game spot with Vince Vaughn and Wayne Gretzky for BetMGM.

BMW

Christopher Walken and his impersonators appear in a new ad for BMW, which also features a cameo by halftime show performer Usher.

Bodyarmor

Bodyarmor brings out athletes Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Alex Morgan, Ronald Acuna, Connor McDavid, plus NFL quarterback Joe Burrow for its Super Bowl ad.

Booking.com

Tina Fey and her “30 Rock” pals Jack McBrayer and Jane Krakowski join Glenn Close in a new Booking.com commercial.

Bud Light

UFC president Dana White, former NFL star Peyton Manning, and singer Post Malone unite in a Super Bowl ad for Bud Light.

Budweiser

Budweiser brings the feels instead of the stars, with its ad featuring a sweet connection between a dog and the brand’s iconic Clydesdale horses, as well as the song “The Weight” by The Band.

Coors Light

LL Cool J serves as the chill train conductor in this ad for Coors Light, which also stars country crooner Lainey Wilson.

DoorDash

DoorDash is promoting a special giveaway with its big game ad, where one lucky winner can take home prizes based on all of the commercials that air on Sunday, including 1,000 chicken wings from Popeyes, a Kia SUV, a Michelob cooler, and more.

Doritos

Fictional grandmas Dina and Mita join actress Jenna Ortega for Sunday’s Doritos commercial.

Dove

Dove uses “It’s the Hard Knock Life” from the musical “Annie” to help show the resilience of girls in sports with the soap company’s big game ad.

Drumstick

Comedian Eric André brings the laughs in this Super Bowl spot for Drumstick.

e.l.f.

Nantucket native Meghan Trainor stars in an ad for beauty brand e.l.f., which also features appearances by “Suits” cast members Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, and Sarah Rafferty, as well as Benny Drama, HeidiNCloset, Ronald Gladden, and Emmanuel Acho.

E*TRADE

The E*TRADE babies are back and showing off their pickleball skills in a new spot for the financial company.

Etsy

French fromage gets the star treatment in this humorous commercial for Etsy.

FanDuel

West Newbury native John Cena squares off with Rob Gronkowski in a teaser for FanDuel’s Super Bowl spot, which will air live and once again feature the former Patriots star attempting to make the “Kick of Destiny.” The late Carl Weathers is also still set to appear in FanDuel ads for the big game.

Google

Google’s ad will showcase how its Pixel 8 smartphone can help people with blindness or poor vision take photos.

Hellman’s

Former “Saturday Night Live” stars Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson team up with a feline friend for Hellman’s mayo commercial.

‘If’

Ryan Reynolds makes a callback to a classic “The Office” joke as Randall Park stands in for Massachusetts native John Krasinski in a Super Bowl ad promoting the movie “If.”

Kia

Kia puts the spotlight on its new electric vehicle with its Super Bowl ad.

Lindt

Lindt cooks up a delicious spot for the chocolate maker’s ad, featuring Perry Como’s 1957 hit “Round and Round.”

M&M’s

M&M celebrates all the almost winners with a commercial featuring Dan Marino, Terrell Owens, Bruce Smith, and Scarlett Johansson.

Michelob ULTRA

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi grabs a cold one on the beach in the big game spot for Michelob ULTRA.

Miller Lite

Rob Riggle is helping Miller Lite use its commercial to give away beer money and the chance to for fans watching on Sunday to get paid to star in an ad.

Mountain Dew

Aubrey Plaza shows why she’s America’s sweetheart while having a blast in Mountain Dew’s ad.

NERDS

TikTok star Addison Rae channels “Flashdance” in the Super Bowl ad for NERDS candy.

Oikos

Martin Lawrence and Shannon Sharpe hit the golf course in a new ad for yogurt company Oikos.

Oreo

Oreo takes viewers on trip through history, with a little help from Kris Jenner, in its big game ad.

Paramount+

Sir Patrick Stewart, Drew Barrymore, Master Chief of “Halo,” Nickelodeon’s Arnold, and more star in Paramount+’s mountain-climbing, big game commercial.

Pluto TV

Streaming service Pluto TV farms human-like couch potatoes in its new ad for Super Bowl Sunday.

Popeyes

Popeyes brings comedian Ken Jeong out of deep freeze for its 2024 Super Bowl ad.

Pringles

Actor Chris Pratt transforms into the mustachioed mascot of Pringles in the chip company’s Super Bowl ad.

Reese’s

Reese’s teases a big change coming to its fan-favorite candy with its Super Bowl spot.

Starry

Rapper Ice Spice gets the star treatment in the big game ad for soda company Starry.

State Farm Insurance

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back for another action role, this time as “Agent State Farm” in the insurance company’s Super Bowl campaign.

STōK Cold Brew

Sir Anthony Hopkins finds the energy to run around a football field as a mascot in the ad for STōK Cold Brew.

Squarespace

Director Martin Scorsese and his daughter try to make a website together in a cinematic new commercial for Squarespace.

T-Mobile

“Scrubs” actors Zach Braff and Donald Faison team up for another T-Mobile ad, this time with some help from “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa.

TurboTax

“Abbott Elementary” Quinta Brunson will star in TurboTax’s Super Bowl ad, which was directed by Taika Waititi.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats brings out a bunch of stars for its 2024 commercial, including Jelly Roll, “Friends” cast members Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, plus David and Victoria Beckham. Halftime show performer Usher also appears in the spot.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.