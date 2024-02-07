Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

TINASHE The singer’s 2023 mini-album, “BB/ANG3L,” puts an invitingly intimate spin on modern R&B, with lyrics that waver between infatuation and frustration. Feb. 12, 8 p.m. Royale. 617-338-7699, royaleboston.com

BRITTANY HOWARD On her second solo album, “What Now,” which comes out Friday, the Alabama Shakes leader leans into space-orbiting jazz and dancefloor-thumping funk, with her towering voice acting as the connecting tissue. Feb. 12, 8 p.m. The Wilbur. 617-248-9700, thewilbur.com

MICHAEL SHANNON & JASON NARDUCY AND FRIENDS PLAY R.E.M.’S MURMUR Over the last decade, the actor and the versatile multi-instrumentalist have been throwing full-album cover sets around Chicago, with Shannon handling vocals as they took on classics like the Modern Lovers’ self-titled debut and Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s “Zuma.” Last summer, a 40th-anniversary celebration of R.E.M.’s jangly first full-length proved so successful, the pair — and some like-minded pals — decided to take the show on the road. Feb. 13, 8 p.m. (doors). The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

Folk, World & Country

STEVE FORBERT AND FREEDY JOHNSTON It’s a good week for multi-act bills; this one brings together a pair of vets who have kept it going for years. Forbert will be in duo mode with Rob Clores; consultation of the Internet Research Agency did not reveal whether Johnston is going it alone or with accompaniment. Feb. 9, 8 p.m. $32. The Spire Center for Performing Arts, 25½ Court St., Plymouth. 508-746-4488. www.spirecenter.org

ELIZA EDENS, LOUISA STANCIOFF, AND MOLLY PARDEN A triple serving of singer-songwriters, each of them playing a sympatico species of languid folk music. The format will be in-the-round-ish, with each artist by turns providing instrumental and vocal support to whoever’s song is up. Feb. 15, 8 p.m. $20. Lizard Lounge, 1667 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-547-0759, www.lizardloungeclub.com

THE GHOST TRUCKERS/THE HAYMAKERS If your druthers tend to something a little more muscular, you’ll get plenty of that with this twin bill of locals: the Ghost Truckers put rock into their roots along the lines of Eric Ambel, of the late lamented Bottle Rockets, and the like, while the Haymakers will simply provide you with unalloyed rock ‘n’ roll. Feb. 15, 8 p.m. $10. Sally O’Brien’s, 335 Somerville Ave., Somerville. 617-666-3589, www.sallyobriensbar.com

Jazz & Blues

THE FERNANDO BRANDÃO QUARTET The Celebrity Series of Boston presents flutist Brandão and his band performing Brazilian contemporary jazz and more. With Brandão on flutes, pianist Maxim Lubarsky, bassist Fernando Hergo, and drummer Gen Yoshimura. Feb. 10, 5 p.m. Free with RSVP. Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, 1555 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. www.celebrityseries.org/productions

MR HO’S ORCHESTROTICA QUINTET Making their debut at a promising new venue, the evocative exotica of vibraphonist, percussionist, and composer Brian O’Neill’s longtime lounge quintet takes the listener on a whirlwind jazz and world music journey. With Geni Skendo (flute, bass flute, and shakuhachi), Tev Stevig (oud, tanbur, and resonator guitar), bassist Michael Harrist, and percussionist Jeremy Smith. Feb. 13, 8 p.m. $25-$35. Somerville Music Spaces, 1060 Broadway, C101B, Somerville. www.somervillemusicspaces.com/events

CELEBRATING BLUES & SWING The Cambridge Jazz Foundation presents a stellar ensemble featuring longtime Sonny Rollins band member Bobby Broom on guitar, saxophonist Greg Groover Jr., and vocals by Farayi Malek, all undergirded by drummer Ron Savage’s trio with pianist Consuelo Candelaria-Barry and bassist Ron Mahdi. Feb. 16, 8 p.m. $35. Multicultural Arts Center, 41 Second St., East Cambridge. www.cambridgejazzfoundation.org

Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA It’s a big week in BSO land. This weekend, conductor Karina Canellakis leads the orchestra in Haydn’s Cello Concerto with cellist Alisa Weilerstein and a concert performance of Bartók’s dark fairytale “Bluebeard’s Castle” with mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill and bass-baritone Johannes Martin Kränzle (Feb. 10). Next week, youngest-ever Van Cliburn gold medalist Yunchan Lim joins conductor Tugan Sokhiev and the BSO in a rare four-performance week for Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, and the orchestra plays Ernest Chausson’s rarely aired Symphony in B-flat (Feb. 15-18). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

VÍKINGUR ÓLAFSSON The acclaimed Icelandic pianist performs J.S. Bach’s complete Goldberg Variations, on the heels of releasing an album of the same on Deutsche Grammophon. Feb. 10, 8 p.m. NEC’s Jordan Hall. 617-482-2595, www.celebrityseries.org

MISTRAL MUSIC “Wanderlust” unites chamber music inspired by the overseas travels of composers from the Classical era through the present day. The program includes a chamber reduction of Haydn’s Symphony No. 104, one of the “London” symphonies; as well as Darius Milhaud’s “Creation du Monde,” Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence,” and Elizabeth Brown’s “Liguria.” West Parish Church, Andover. Feb. 10, 4 p.m. St. Paul’s Church, Brookline. Feb. 11, 5 p.m. www.mistralmusic.org

ARTS

Theater

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN In Kimberly Belflower’s play, a group of mainly female high schoolers in rural Georgia take a close, challenging look at Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” through a contemporary lens, and at the patriarchal, sexist assumptions they have to battle in the present day. Directed by Margot Bordelon. Feb. 8-March 10. The Huntington. At Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

DUEL REALITY The welcome mat is always out in Boston for the 7 Fingers, an endlessly inventive Montreal-based troupe that blends circus arts and theater. This is the eighth time they’ve come to Boston under the auspices of ArtsEmerson. “Duel Reality” is a riff on “Romeo and Juliet” that turns the stage into an arena as the Montagues and Capulets square off against one another, sporting-style. Directed by Shana Carroll. Through Feb. 18. ArtsEmerson. At Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. 617-824-8400, www.artsemerson.org

ANNIE Andrea McArdle, the original Annie on Broadway, the one who turned “Tomorrow” into an inescapable earworm, turned 60 in November. The latest of many young actors who have played Annie since McArdle originated the role is 11-year-old Rainier “Rainey” Trevino. The national tour that began last fall is directed by Jenn Thompson, who played Pepper in the original Broadway production when she was 10 years old. Stefanie Londino plays Miss Hannigan, and Christopher Swan is Oliver Warbucks. Through Feb. 11. At Boch Center Wang Theatre. www.bochcenter.org

Dance

BALLET RI The company calls one of its popular series “Up Close on Hope.” It’s a way of inviting audiences into its intimate black box theater on Hope Street in the heart of Providence’s East Side. The latest iteration will feature brand new choreography by members of the company with themes and stories centered on aspects of Rhode Island itself. Feb. 9-18, $50. Providence. https://balletri.org/performances/

INSIDE THE PILLOW LAB If you’re looking for a little dance to heat up these cold gray days, check out the recent release by Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival documenting the creative process, Sekou McMiller’s new installment of his “Afro Latin Jazz and Soul Experience.” Tentatively titled “Shine,” the segment is inspired by the golden age of mambo in the ‘50s and ‘60s at New York City’s Palladium night club. Free. https://watch.jacobspillow.org/category/videos/inside-the-pillow-lab-film-series

SHAMEL PITTS/TRIBE: BLACK HOLE — TRILOGY AND TRIATHLON This multi-disciplinary performance by the award-winning movement artist Pitts and his Brooklyn-based Tribe arts collective channels the spirit and inspiration of Afrofuturism. It combines dance, original sound, spoken word, and video projection to evoke a journey of “personal growth and collective empowerment.” Friday’s concert includes a post-performance conversation. Feb. 9-10. $20-$30. Institute of Contemporary Art. www.icaboston.org/events/black-hole-trilogy-and-triathlon/

Visual art





LORRAINE O’GRADY: BOTH/AND O’Grady was an intelligence analyst for the US State Department at the height of the Cold War, a professional translator, a rock critic at the Village Voice, a professor of art and literature at New York’s School of Visual Arts, and finally, in her 40s, a groundbreaking artist. That last one stuck, late as she came to it, prompting her to muse that she’s “only had time for masterpieces.” This, her career survey, just arrived at the Davis Museum at her alma mater, Wellesley College, honors the Roxbury-born and -raised octogenarian artist with a proper homecoming. Through June 2. The Davis Museum at Wellesley College, 106 Central St., Wellesley. 781-283-2051, www.wellesley.edu/davismuseum

THE WORLD OUTSIDE: LOUISE NEVELSON AT MIDCENTURY Nevelson, the flamboyant doyenne of American Modernism, was born just outside Kyiv and emigrated to little Rockand, Maine, as a child in 1905. Escaping Russian antisemitism for America saved her first; art saved her next, transporting her from the backwoods nowhere of early-20th-century Maine to New York City at midcentury, when radical new forms of art were taking hold. This show, at Colby College, just up the road from Rockland in Waterville, is as significant a survey as Nevelson has had in years. And you can double up in Nevelson’s hometown with the Farnsworth Museum’s “Louise Nevelson: Dawn to Dusk,” which runs through Sept. 24. Through June 9. Colby College Museum of Art, 5600 Mayflower Hill, Waterville, Maine. 207-859-5600, colby.edu/museum

TENDER LOVING CARE: CONTEMPORARY ART FROM THE COLLECTION This fresh installation of 100 pieces from the MFA’s contemporary holdings includes works both recently acquired and never seen in its galleries despite entering the collection years before. Collections are unwieldy things, growing by trend, happenstance, and less by intention than you might think; backtracking can help reveal old ideas and new ways forward. The exhibition is built around five themes: threads, thresholds, rest, vibrant matter, and adoration, and includes works by artists like Sheila Hicks, Vivian Suter, and Howardena Pindell. Through July 28, 2025. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

EMMANUEL OPOKU: WE OURSELVES ARE SHARED Opoku, an immigrant from Ghana, believes that broken objects still have value, he says in his artist’s statement. He puts them to good use in sculptural assemblages. He also paints them, in what he calls “symbolic portraits,” which explore his subjects’ relationships to their possessions. The works have an antic, surreal quality imbued with humor and commentary on cultural assimilation and consumerism. Through Feb. 25. ArtsWorcester, 44 Portland St., Worcester. 508-755-5142 www.artsworcester.org

Emmanuel Opoku, "Person in the Mirror," acrylic on canvas, 40 x 40, from "We Ourselves Are Shared." ArtsWorcester

















EVENTS

Comedy

MARY LYNN RAJSKUB “I am an actor, which means I get paid to pretend to do things that I can’t do in real life,” says Rajskub, whose credits include “24″ and “Always Sunny In Philadelphia.” “I was in this movie called ‘Legally Blonde 2′ where I played the best friend of Reese Witherspoon. I cannot do that in real life. We are not friends. She will not return my calls.” Feb. 9 at 8 p.m., Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $35. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

TOM SHILLUE The Norwood native says his father was “Darth Vader with a Boston accent,” a “mean dad.” In his one-person show, “Spontaneous Combustion,” Shillue explores his Massachusetts roots and discovering his dad’s softer side after his death, in the form of a filing cabinet full of poetry. Feb. 10, 4 p.m. $33. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

BLAK COMEDY EXPLOSION PRESENTS LOVE AND LAUGHTER Show creator Jonathon Gates breaks in his new home for the BCE at the Carver Den with this Valentine’s Day show, headlined by Talent and featuring Demetrius “Big D” Hullum and Aldo Marachlian, with music from DJ Wade Williams. Feb. 14, 9 p.m. $20-$25. Carver Den, 80 Talbot Ave. 617-590-8334, www.eventbrite.com

Family

NAUTICAL MAKER SERIES: SAILOR’S VALENTINES Make a special nautical valentine for someone you love by arranging seashells in a symmetrical pattern, inspired by a popular 19th-century souvenir style. The museum will provide all materials; all participants should bring an open and creative attitude. Feb. 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $5. USS Constitution Museum, Charlestown Navy Yard, Charlestown. ussconstitutionmuseum.org

CHINESE NEW YEAR CONCERT The Berklee CSSA will usher in the Year of the Dragon with a festive spring concert. Featuring special guests Budaya, CTM, and IMIX, alongside others, the concert promises a diverse range of tunes spanning traditional Chinese music to modern pop. Feb. 13, 8 p.m.-10:30 p.m. $12 advance, $17 day of show. Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Ave. mommypoppins.com

PAJAMA PUPPETSHOW WITH ROSALITA’S PUPPETS Children ages 3 and over are invited to wear their warmest pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed animal to watch an evening marionette show. The story follows Queen Emerald’s Olympics for the creatures in her kingdom, and includes a unicorn, dragon, imp, and more. Feb. 14, 6 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Free. Honan-Allston Branch Library, 300 N. Harvard St., Allston. bpl.bibliocommons.com

