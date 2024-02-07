Boston Fed president says more evidence of falling inflation needed before cutting interest rates

“A durable return to 2 percent inflation will likely require demand growing at a more moderate pace this year,” Collins said in an advanced copy of a speech to the Boston Economic Club. “I expect this slowdown will happen, but the timing is difficult to predict, and the road may well be bumpy.”

On Wednesday, Susan M. Collins, president of the Fed’s Boston branch, laid out the evidence she’s waiting to see before backing a reduction in borrowing costs from their highest level in two decades.

The Federal Reserve is in wait-and-see mode: Before cutting interest rates, central bank officials want more evidence that inflation will continue to fall back toward their 2 percent target. That’s what Fed chair Jerome Powell said in a “60 Minutes” interview aired on Sunday.

Collins isn’t a voting member of the Fed’s rate-setting committee this year, but her monetary policy views have mostly dovetailed with the central bank’s consensus since she took office in July 2022.

An economist trained at Harvard and MIT, Collins noted that the economy performed “remarkably well” last year, expanding at a 3.1 percent rate. Despite strong growth, which is usually inflationary, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure fell to 2.9 percent from 4.6 percent in 2023, driven by improvements in supply chains, productivity, and the availability of workers.

But Collins pointed to trends that could reverse the decline: elevated consumer spending, strong labor demand, and healthy business and household balance sheets. Most of the progress on the supply of goods “is likely behind us,” she said, and prospects for additional expansion of the labor force — which had been driven in part by immigration — is limited.

Collins, a self-described “realistic optimist,” said she is seeing signs that demand from consumers and businesses may moderate.

“Delinquencies on credit card and auto loans have risen briskly and are around pre-pandemic levels. And some consumers are becoming more reliant on revolving debt to finance their expenditures,” she said. Orders for capital goods excluding aircraft are slowing, and worker turnover rates and job postings have declined.

“These developments imply that the risks related to inflation and economic activity are coming into better balance,” she said.

Collins said she will closely monitor whether inflation expectations remain consistent with the Fed’s 2 percent target and whether service prices, excluding housing, return to pre-pandemic levels.

She said there is room for wages to keep increasing without spurring inflation, though over the long run they need to evolve “in a way that is ultimately consistent with price stability.”

She didn’t put a number on ideal wage growth, which averaged 4 percent last year, and she was vague on when she thought it would be reasonable for the Fed to cut rates.

“I believe it will likely become appropriate to begin easing policy restraint later this year,” Collin said.





Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.