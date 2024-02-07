Mass. economy grew more slowly than the nation’s in last quarter of 2023

The Massachusetts economy grew at a much slower pace than the nation’s in the final quarter of 2023, according to the latest MassBenchmarks report, compiled by local economists. Their analysis, released on Wednesday, shows Massachusetts gross state product rising at an annualized rate of 1.2 percent in the final three months of last year, compared to a 3.3-percent annualized increase in US gross domestic product. By comparison, the state and national economies grew at roughly the same pace — an annualized rate of nearly 5 percent — in the third quarter of the year. The weakness in Massachusetts was broad-based in the final quarter, with sluggishness seen in employment growth, salaries, and spending on goods. The MassBenchmarks economists cited a number of factors including: the state’s constrained labor force, limited housing inventory, a weaker-than-normal bonus season among financial companies, and a higher percentage of interest-rate-sensitive businesses and sectors such as tech firms that rely heavily on venture capital spending. — JON CHESTO

NONPROFITS

Salisbury retiring from MAB Community Services

Barbara Salisbury, CEO of MAB Community Services, is retiring after 17 years heading the nonprofit that serves people with blindness and other disabilities, the organization announced Wednesday. During her tenure, Salisbury raised MAB Community Services’ annual revenue to $50 million from $10 million, said the nonprofit, formerly known as the Massachusetts Association for the Blind. Salisbury will stay at the organization until the board chooses a successor in the coming months. MAB Community Services serves more than 1,500 people across Massachusetts with visual impairment, brain injuries, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Under Salisbury’s leadership, MAB Community Services introduced the Maxo Joseph Awards, which highlights staff for their work with participants and aims to improve the nonprofit’s retention of caregiver staff. During the past year, fewer than 17 percent of MAB Community Services caregivers left their jobs, compared to 40 to 60 percent industrywide, the release said. — ESHA WAILA

ECONOMY

Immigrants benefit the state, report says

Immigrants who settle and find work in Massachusetts provide “a direct economic benefit to the region in which they are working in both the value of work produced and in added local spending power,” according to a new report that lands as Massachusetts continues to contend with a surge of immigrants that is stressing the state’s shelter safety net. As the number of people seeking asylum or other protection in the United States has risen sharply in recent years, states like Massachusetts are faced with significant additional expenses associated with providing shelter and other services to some of the new arrivals. In a report out Wednesday morning, the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center and the Immigration Research Initiative found that immigrants arriving in Massachusetts can expect to earn a median wage of about $24,000 per year. The report said that means that immigrants coming to Massachusetts “will have a hard time making ends meet, to be sure, but are likely to be at least slightly above the federal poverty level” from 2021 of $12,880 for individuals and $26,500 for a family of four. After being in Massachusetts for five years, the median wage for an immigrant “will likely increase to about $34,000 per year,” the report said, as they earn higher wages and as a larger share get full-time jobs. And as immigrants settle into working here, they contribute to state and local tax revenues. The MassBudget and IRI report said that state and local tax revenues are predicted to increase by $2 million for every 1,000 newly-arrived immigrant workers, increasing to $2.8 million annually after about five years. — STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE

RIDE HAILING

Uber posts first annual profit since going public

Uber posted its first full-year profit since going public in 2019 and its stock hit an all-time high Wednesday as strong bookings in the final quarter of the year pushed profit and revenue beyond Wall Street expectations. Like its final year as a private company, the last time Uber turned a profit, it got a huge tailwind from investments that helped fuel profits, $1 billion in 2023. The difference is that Uber has started making money from operations. Uber and other ride-share companies struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, whose stock recently joined the S&P 500 index, saw its ride-hailing business stymied as government lockdowns kept millions at home. But Uber has focused on cutting costs and, during the pandemic, building up a then-nascent food-delivery division, which has since become a major revenue driver. Uber’s ride-hailing service, meanwhile, has gradually bounced back and the numbers from the fourth quarter suggest both are trending in the right direction. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Tesla staff worried about layoffs after managers asked to defend positions

Tesla staff are bracing for potential job cuts after managers were asked to affirm whether each of their employees’ positions is critical. US managers had to make the binary assessment of their deputies’ roles in recent days, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Tesla sent out the single-line query for each job after canceling some employees’ biannual performance reviews, some of the people said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Target looking to create membership program

Target is weighing a new paid membership program akin to Amazon Prime or Walmart+ as it looks for ways to fuel growth and compete against bigger rivals, according to people familiar with the matter. Titled Project Trident internally, the new program could launch as soon as this year, these people said, declining to be identified discussing private information. Target already offers a free loyalty program called Target Circle that gives users deals and rewards for their purchases. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

The New York Times Co. added 300,000 paid digital subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2023, the company said Wednesday, helping to push annual revenue for digital subscriptions above $1 billion for the first time. The Times reported total revenue of $676.2 million in the last three months of the year, essentially flat compared with a year earlier. Adjusted operating profit increased 8.5 percent, to $154 million. The company has focused in recent years on pushing a bundle of products to subscribers: its core news report as well as games such as Wordle and Spelling Bee; its product review site, Wirecutter; a recipe app; and The Athletic, its sports news website. The Athletic, which the Times bought two years ago for $550 million, continued to lose money in the fourth quarter. But its operating loss shrank to $4.4 million, from $9.6 million a year earlier. Revenue at The Athletic grew 31.3 percent, to $38.5 million. At the end of the year, the Times had 10.36 million subscribers, 9.7 million of them digital-only. The company has a stated goal of 15 million subscribers by the end of 2027. — NEW YORK TIMES